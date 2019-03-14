24 Projects Shortlisted in 2019 RIBA East Awards

Save this picture! Kintyre, nr St Albans, by Tate Harmer. Image© Kilian O'Sullivan

As part of the RIBA annual Regional Awards programme, 23 architectural works and one masterplan have been shortlisted for the RIBA East awards. These projects cover a range of types, from homes to schools to follies, and represent some of the finest work produced in Britain in the last year.

“We have seen some really impressive entries in the East of England this year," said RIBA East regional director Louise Todd. "The range of projects clearly demonstrates the many specialist skills that practices can offer, from conservation work and re-imagining outdated buildings through to designing highly energy-efficient one-off homes and social housing. All the architects and their clients are to be heartily congratulated on making it onto this year’s shortlist.”

All buildings shortlisted will be visited by the award jury over the next weeks; the winning buildings will be announced at the RIBA East Awards ceremony in May. A number of winning projects will be considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced in June.

The RIBA East shortlisted projects, below (image below project title):

Cambridgeshire

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2, by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2, by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito .

Cambridge Assessment, by Eric Parry Architects

Cambridge Assessment, by Eric Parry Architects.

Eaton Socon Preschool, by Devlin Architects

Eaton Socon Preschool, by Devlin Architects.

Eddington masterplan, by AECOM

Eddington Lot 1, by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Eddington Lot 1, by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects.

Ermine Street Church Academy, Huntingdon, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Ermine Street Church Academy, Huntingdon, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge, by Jamie Fobert Architects

Kettle's Yard, Cambridge, by Jamie Fobert Architects.

Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge, by Mole Architects

Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge, by Mole Architects.

North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington, by Robin Lee Architecture

North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington, by Robin Lee Architecture.

Pavilion extension, Cambridge, by Ashworth Parkes Architects

Pavilion extension, Cambridge, by Ashworth Parkes Architects.

Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre, The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre, The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins.

Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams

Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams.

Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music, by MCW Architects

Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music, by MCW Architects.

The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College, by Walters & Cohen Architects

The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College, by Walters & Cohen Architects.

Wesley House Theological College, Cambridge, by Cowper Griffith Architects

Wesley House Theological College, Cambridge, by Cowper Griffith Architects.

Hertfordshire

Bishop’s Stortford College Boarding Houses, by Hawkins\Brown

Bishop's Stortford College Boarding Houses, by Hawkins\Brown.

Essendonbury Farm, Hatfield, by Brooks Murray Architects

Essendonbury Farm, Hatfield, by Brooks Murray Architects.

Kintyre, St Albans, by Tate Harmer

St Albans Museum and Art Gallery, by John McAslan + Partners

St Albans Museum and Art Gallery, by John McAslan + Partners.

Norfolk

Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich, by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich, by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley.

The Lookout, Holkham, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

The Lookout, Holkham, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western.

Suffolk

Black Barn, Woodbridge, by Studio Bark

Black Barn, Woodbridge, by Studio Bark.

Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds, by Williams Griffiths Architects

Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds, by Williams Griffiths Architects.

The Church of St Augustine extension, Ipswich, by Haward Architects