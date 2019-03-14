24 Projects Shortlisted in 2019 RIBA East Awards

As part of the RIBA annual Regional Awards programme, 23 architectural works and one masterplan have been shortlisted for the RIBA East awards. These projects cover a range of types, from homes to schools to follies, and represent some of the finest work produced in Britain in the last year.
“We have seen some really impressive entries in the East of England this year," said RIBA East regional director Louise Todd. "The range of projects clearly demonstrates the many specialist skills that practices can offer, from conservation work and re-imagining outdated buildings through to designing highly energy-efficient one-off homes and social housing. All the architects and their clients are to be heartily congratulated on making it onto this year’s shortlist.”
All buildings shortlisted will be visited by the award jury over the next weeks; the winning buildings will be announced at the RIBA East Awards ceremony in May. A number of winning projects will be considered for the RIBA National Awards, to be announced in June.
The RIBA East shortlisted projects, below (image below project title):
Cambridgeshire
Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2, by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants
Cambridge Assessment, by Eric Parry Architects
Eaton Socon Preschool, by Devlin Architects
Eddington masterplan, by AECOM
Eddington Lot 1, by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects
Ermine Street Church Academy, Huntingdon, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge, by Jamie Fobert Architects
Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge, by Mole Architects
North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington, by Robin Lee Architecture
Pavilion extension, Cambridge, by Ashworth Parkes Architects
Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre, The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins
Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams
Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music, by MCW Architects
The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College, by Walters & Cohen Architects
Wesley House Theological College, Cambridge, by Cowper Griffith Architects
Hertfordshire
Bishop’s Stortford College Boarding Houses, by Hawkins\Brown
Essendonbury Farm, Hatfield, by Brooks Murray Architects
Kintyre, St Albans, by Tate Harmer
St Albans Museum and Art Gallery, by John McAslan + Partners
Norfolk
Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich, by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley
The Lookout, Holkham, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western
Suffolk
Black Barn, Woodbridge, by Studio Bark
Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds, by Williams Griffiths Architects
The Church of St Augustine extension, Ipswich, by Haward Architects