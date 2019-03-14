14 Buildings Shortlisted for RIBA South West Awards

Save this picture! Bristol Old Vic. Image © Philip Vile

The Royal Institute of British Architects have announced fourteen buildings shortlisted from 48 entries for this year's RIBA South West Awards. The work includes six projects are by new and established practices based in the South West, as well as a series of new and reconfigured houses. All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at an awards ceremony this May.

Over the coming weeks the RIBA judging panel will visit a range of innovative, high-quality buildings across the South West including Bristol Old Vic, Kingswood Preparatory School at Bath, the UKHO headquarters, and the Farmers Arms pub in north Devon. Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh and RIBA Project Architect of the Year sponsored by Taylor Maxwell. RIBA South West regional director Jon Watkins said ‘RIBA Awards always bring out the best in architects from across the UK across our vast region, and this year’s shortlist offers quality, diversity of type and scale, excellence in design, and lots of delight’.

If successful, the Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the best new building of the year, will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings in July and the Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.

The South West Awards will be announced May 29, 2019 at Bristol.

Save this picture! Bristol Old Vic. Image © Fred Howarth

Save this picture! Harbour View Burial. Image © Shona Race

Save this picture! Berberis Boat House. Image © Nick Kane