14 Buildings Shortlisted for RIBA South West Awards

14 Buildings Shortlisted for RIBA South West Awards
14 Buildings Shortlisted for RIBA South West Awards, Bristol Old Vic. Image © Philip Vile
Bristol Old Vic. Image © Philip Vile

The Royal Institute of British Architects have announced fourteen buildings shortlisted from 48 entries for this year's RIBA South West Awards. The work includes six projects are by new and established practices based in the South West, as well as a series of new and reconfigured houses. All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at an awards ceremony this May.

Over the coming weeks the RIBA judging panel will visit a range of innovative, high-quality buildings across the South West including Bristol Old Vic, Kingswood Preparatory School at Bath, the UKHO headquarters, and the Farmers Arms pub in north Devon. Several RIBA Special Awards will also be announced including the RIBA Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh and RIBA Project Architect of the Year sponsored by Taylor Maxwell. RIBA South West regional director Jon Watkins said ‘RIBA Awards always bring out the best in architects from across the UK across our vast region, and this year’s shortlist offers quality, diversity of type and scale, excellence in design, and lots of delight’.

If successful, the Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the best new building of the year, will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings in July and the Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.

The South West Awards will be announced May 29, 2019 at Bristol. 

Knapp Barns by Patrick Lewis Architects

Knapp Barns. Image © Simon Kennedy
Knapp Barns. Image © Simon Kennedy

Steepleton by Proctor and Matthews Architects

Steepleton. Image © Tim Crocker
Steepleton. Image © Tim Crocker

Bristol Old Vic by Haworth Tompkins

Bristol Old Vic. Image © Fred Howarth
Bristol Old Vic. Image © Fred Howarth

Kingswood Preparatory School and Nursery by Stonewood Design

Kingswood Preparator. Image © Craig Auckland
Kingswood Preparator. Image © Craig Auckland

Dancy House, Marlborough by Allies and Morrison

Dancy House. Image © Nick Guttridge
Dancy House. Image © Nick Guttridge

Harbour View Burial Ground by Western Design Architects

Harbour View Burial. Image © Shona Race
Harbour View Burial. Image © Shona Race

The Secular Retreat by Atelier Peter Zumthor, Executive Architects: Mole Architects

Secular Retreat. Image © Jack Hobhouse
Secular Retreat. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Berberis Boat House by Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis Boat House. Image © Nick Kane
Berberis Boat House. Image © Nick Kane

Trenoweth House by Groupwork

Trenoweth House. Image © Tim Soar
Trenoweth House. Image © Tim Soar

Farmers Arms, Woolsery by Jonathan Rhind Architects

Farmers Arms. Image © Alexander Rhind
Farmers Arms. Image © Alexander Rhind

Stealth House by Guy Greenfield Architects

Stealth House. Image © Paul Tyagi
Stealth House. Image © Paul Tyagi

Batelease Farm by New British Design

Batelease Farm. Image © George Fielding
Batelease Farm. Image © George Fielding

The Green House by David Sheppard Architects

The Green House. Image © Joakim Boren
The Green House. Image © Joakim Boren

UKHO Headquarters by AHR

UKHO Headquarters. Image © Daniel Hopkinson
UKHO Headquarters. Image © Daniel Hopkinson

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "14 Buildings Shortlisted for RIBA South West Awards" 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913064/14-buildings-shortlisted-for-riba-south-west-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

