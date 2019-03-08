World
7 buildings shortlisted for RIBA North East 2019 Awards, © Southern Green
Seven buildings have been shortlisted for RIBA North East (Royal Institute of British Architects) 2019 Awards; the winners will be announced at an Awards evening at Tyneside Cinema on Thursday 16 May. 

“The North East shortlist showcases a range of schemes, from a Seal and Bird Hide in Middlesbrough to a children’s day nursery in Northumberland,' comments RIBA North East Regional Director, Amanda Khan. 'The diversity of schemes selected, including three by regionally-based practices, demonstrates the breadth of high-quality architecture that this region has to offer.' 

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA North East Awards evening and reception on Thursday 16 May at Tyneside Cinema, Pilgrim Street.

The buildings that have been shortlisted are:

1. Armstrong Building / Howarth Lichfield
    Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne

© Jill Tate
© Jill Tate
2. Beacon of Light / FaulknerBrowns Architects
    Sunderland

© Jill Tate
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
3. Greatham Creek Seal and Bird Hides / Abstract Machine
    Middlesborough

© Vicky Matthers
© Keith Andrews
4. Janet Nash House / FaulknerBrowns Architects
    Durham

© David Cadzow
© David Cadzow
© David Cadzow
5. Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign
    Northumberland

© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie
6. Northumbria University School of Architecture / Page\Park
    Newcastle upon Tyne

© Fraser Maitland
© Simon Veit-Wilson
7. Spanish City / ADP
    North Tyneside

© Andrew Heptinstall
© Andrew Heptinstall
© Andrew Heptinstall
Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.

News via RIBA

News Architecture News
