World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects

Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects
Save this picture!
Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects, © Photographix
© Photographix

There are few things that fascinate us more than the sea. Its contemplation arouses a sense of peace, while its colors, textures, movements and amplitude provide a scientifically proven effect of relaxation in our nervous system. Above all, it makes us realize how small we are in the universe. It is not by chance that a house facing the sea is a dream of consumption for many, let alone with a pool right in front of it. Infinity pools play with this feeling of infinite sea and sky. Through a well-elaborated set of levels and plans, they create an optical illusion that leaves everyone speechless, making pool water appear as if merged with the horizon, overflowing at one or more edges. But before you plan your photo on Instagram with a glass of sparkling wine in your hand, let's take a look at how these pools are built.

© Hiroyuki Oki © Àdria Goula © Àdria Goula © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 20

An infinity pool has one or more walls that exactly match its water level. Thus, they are always overflowing and the water falls into a reservoir, which lies just below the trailing edge, and is pumped back into the pool. It is important that this lower plane is not visible, hence the sensation of the water flowing naturally to the horizon. The sections below provide a better understanding of this process. The slight bevel at the edge, seen in the second detail, amplifies the visual effect, making the pool edge become a subtle line, dematerializing the landscape.

Save this picture!

In addition to the constructive solution, coatings and even the structure can bring completely different aspects to the design. See below for some infinity pools previously published on ArchDaily.

Chameleon Villa / Word of Mouth House

Save this picture!
© Daniel Koh
© Daniel Koh

The Tent / a21 studio

Save this picture!
Cortesia de a21 studio
Cortesia de a21 studio

I Resort / a21 studio

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Aurelia - House Under a Pool / SHROFFLEoN

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

M Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Fabiana Santa
© Fabiana Santa

Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Rooms / Ando Corporation

Save this picture!
© Kimikazu Tomizawa
© Kimikazu Tomizawa

Dilido House / SAOTA

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Residência Manuel / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

Save this picture!
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo
Save this picture!

Casa Escarpas / Mutabile Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Carlos Dias
© Carlos Dias

Residência N / F:Poles Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Rui Antunes
© Rui Antunes

"La Perla" do Mediterrâneo / Carlos Gilardi

Save this picture!
© Antonio López Espada
© Antonio López Espada

Bar no Resort Naman / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Casa em Costa Brava / Garcés - De Seta - Bonet

Save this picture!
© Àdria Goula
© Àdria Goula

Residência Aspvik / Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Åke Eson Lindman
© Åke Eson Lindman

    Save this article
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this author
    Eduardo Souza
    Author

    See more:

    News Articles
    Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects" [Como projetar uma piscina de borda infinita?] 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913175/infinity-pools-in-15-architecture-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream