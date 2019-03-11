House N / F:Poles Arquitetura

+ 60

Architects F:Poles Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architect Fernando Poles

Design Team Tiago Martins, Fábio Monteiro, Lauren Muraro Tebet, Eriélisi Ramos, Camila Brandão

Area 1090.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Rui Antunes, Fabiana Santa

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. N House was designed to serve leisure so that the owners could comfortably welcome their guests. Large windows allows a nice view into the existing vegetation and decrease the need for artificial lighting. The straight lines and well-defined volumes use natural materials, such as stone and wood, to generate a dialogue with the context.

A plot with great slope provided the creation of wide levels of coexistence, integrated visually and spatially. The setbacks influenced the creation of inclined volumes, without compromising the functionality of the spaces. The main materials were steel, wood, stone and glass.

The interior design took into account the use of existing materials in the architecture, with well defined lines, allowing the composition to be timeless.