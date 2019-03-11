World
House N / F:Poles Arquitetura

House N / F:Poles Arquitetura
House N / F:Poles Arquitetura, © Rui Antunes
  • Architects

    F:Poles Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Fernando Poles

  • Design Team

    Tiago Martins, Fábio Monteiro, Lauren Muraro Tebet, Eriélisi Ramos, Camila Brandão

  • Area

    1090.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Rui Antunes, Fabiana Santa
© Fabiana Santa
Text description provided by the architects. N House was designed to serve leisure so that the owners could comfortably welcome their guests. Large windows allows a nice view into the existing vegetation and decrease the need for artificial lighting. The straight lines and well-defined volumes use natural materials, such as stone and wood, to generate a dialogue with the context. 

© Rui Antunes
A plot with great slope provided the creation of wide levels of coexistence, integrated visually and spatially. The setbacks influenced the creation of inclined volumes, without compromising the functionality of the spaces. The main materials were steel, wood, stone and glass. 

© Rui Antunes
© Rui Antunes
Floor Plan
© Rui Antunes
The interior design took into account the use of existing materials in the architecture, with well defined lines, allowing the composition to be timeless.

© Fabiana Santa
