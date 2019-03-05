DXA Studio Designs New Urban Pathway for New York

Architecture and design firm DXA studio was awarded Grand Prize for their design for an urban pathway in New York City. Submitted for Construction Magazine’s 2019 Design Challenge, the project would span 9th Avenue to connect the new Moynihan Train Hall to the High Line and Hudson Yards. The design was created to push the boundaries of contemporary steel construction and create a signature public pathway for New York.
Drawing inspiration from the architectural icons it connects, DXA’s design references the historic interlaced steel plate work of the High Line and the intricate steel structure of the original inner concourse of the 1910 Penn Station. The structural steel fabrication also references the 19th century with the structural framing concept of the Statue of Liberty. Today, the curved structural framing can be executed with water jet cut steel and pre-fabrication assembly. The design aims to create a beautifully bending pedestrian path over the busy avenue below.
DXA Studio Partner Jordan Rogove said that, “Every year our studio picks a competition with a challenging program, something we think will help us collectively grow as architects and designers, and this one had it all! In the end, we’re so excited about our entry and were delighted that such an accomplished jury and Metals in Construction magazine were excited about it too.” The jury included: Jack Robbins, AIA, of FXCollaborative, Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA, Executive Director of the AIA New York Chapter, Claire Weisz, FAIA, of WXY, Enrica Oliva, M.Sc. Struct. Eng, of Werner Sobek New York and Paul Bauer, AIA, of Dattner Architects.