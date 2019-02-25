Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects

The Centre Pompidou in Paris has acquired 12 architectural models by MAD Architects, depicting 10 significant projects undertaken by the firm. Each model embodies MAD’s core values that “look to envisioning a futuristic architecture that is akin to dream-like earthscapes – one that creates a conversation with nature, the earth, and the sky.”
The collection, permanently acquired by the Pompidou, represents projects developed by MAD between 2005 and the present day, demonstrating the evolution of the firm’s design process. The Pompidou has become the first major European cultural institution to acquire such a collection of MAD’s work, on display in an exhibition beginning in April 2019.
The models offer a diverse range of works, from a family home transformed into a contemporary kindergarten, to residential towers conceived as urban forests. The 12 models express how MAD creates a “balance between humanity, the city, and the environment, with a particular sensibility towards the spiritual and emotional needs of inhabitants and their connection to nature.”
The models encompass built and unbuilt structures, such as the “Absolute Towers” in Canada, also known locally as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”; the “Harbin Opera House” and “Chaoyang Park Plaza” in China; “Clover House” in Japan; and the “Lucas Museum of Narrative Art” in the USA.
Absolute Towers
Dimensions: 111*56*125 cm
Material(s): foam, PLA, plastic, wood
Scale: 1:300
Chaoyang Park Plaza
Dimensions:29*60*30 cm
Material(s): concrete, resin
Scale: 1:400
Clover House
Dimensions:32*27*23 cm
Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood
Scale: 1:100
East 34th
Dimensions: 177*129*64 cm
Material(s): resin, wood
Scale: 1:100
Harbin Opera House (section)
Dimensions:128*90*63 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood
Scale: 1:100
Harbin Opera House
Dimensions:68*81.5*22 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood
Scale: 1:400
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago)
Dimensions:120*80*40 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood
Scale: 1:500
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles)
Dimensions:241*90*21 cm
Material(s): paint, PVC, wood
Scale: 1:300
Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center
Dimensions:230*108*58 cm
Material(s): acrylic, crystal, PVC, wood
Scale: 1:300
Pingtan Art Museum
Dimensions: 150*150*12 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood
Scale: 1:600
UNIC Residential
Dimensions: 60*52.5*39 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood
Scale: 1:200
Yabuli CEF Conference Center
Dimensions:217*181*42 cm
Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood
Scale: 1:150