  Avasara Academy / Case Design Studio

Avasara Academy / Case Design Studio

  21 February, 2019
Avasara Academy / Case Design Studio
© Ariel Huber
  • Partner and Principal Designer

    Samuel R. Barclay

  • Partner and Project Architect

    Anne Geenen

  • Project Architects

    Ami Matthan, Dhwani Mehta, Shoeb Khan, Simone Picano , Ji Min An, Tofan Rafati

  • Landscape Implementation

    Farhaan Bengali

  • Furniture Design

    Paul Michelon

  • Intern

    Chirag Bhagat

  • Climate Engineering

    Pratik Raval (Transsolar Klimaengineering)

  • Colour

    Malene Bach

  • Interior Work and Finishes

    Rameshwar Bhadhwa (Mortar Construction)

  • Landscape Architect

    Hemali Samant

  • Project Management

    AMs Project Consultants

  • Civil Construction

    Vaichal Construction

  • Structural Engineering

    Nikhil Inamdar (Strudcom)

  • Furniture

    Vishvakarma Furniture

  • Founder of School

    Roopa Purushothaman

  • Head of School

    Joseph Cubas
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ariel Huber
Text description provided by the architects. Settled into the valley slope above the small village of Lavale, Avasara Academy is a residential school for economically disadvantaged young women in western India.

© Ariel Huber
Located just outside the urban periphery of Pune, the school lies at the edge of a rural landscape and a rapidly developing township known as Knowledge City.

© Ariel Huber
Uniquely positioned to take advantage of locally shared education resources and incredible social, religious, and economic diversity, Avasara is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the education and development of young women in India. 

© Ariel Huber
Comprised of a collection of simple concrete structures shrouded in bamboo and arranged around an informal series of walkways, courtyards, gardens and terraces, the built environment of the campus was designed for economic efficiency as well as flexibility and readiness to adapt both during and after the design process.

© Ariel Huber
© Ariel Huber
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Ariel Huber
The rudimentary framework of each building enabled a process of dialogue and collaboration amongst a diverse group of builders, designers, farmers, artists, craftsmen, and engineers who share the belief that collaboration and empathy lie at the core of all good work.

© Ariel Huber
Together with these contributors we have created moments of hospitality, social interaction, B6 reflection, play, ritual, seclusion, performance, and comfort. Intended for a variety of uses, these public and private spaces aspire to give a sense of familiarity and intimacy to the young women living and studying on campus.

© Ariel Huber
Culled from local and universal examples of academic, domestic, public and sacred spaces and evolving through a process of inclusion and thoughtful attention to both physical and social environments, the project developed in response to what was already there; climate, landscape, materials, routines, traditions and memory, to create a sanctuary for learning.

© Ariel Huber
