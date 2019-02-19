World
Most of the materials that we use in the construction of our projects have shapes and dimensions that seek to facilitate their storage, transfer, and installation, being constituted in its majority by orthogonal modulations. These straight angles don't always fit with the irregularity of our designs, nor do they coincide exactly when encountering more organic materials or other specific elements such as ducts, pillars, or furniture.

This simple tool allows you to copy, duplicate, and measure complex contours so that the materials adapt perfectly to other elements. Its mobile 'teeth' must be pressed against the profile to obtain a mold of its shape, generating templates that will allow cutting and adjusting the original material with precision. Thus, the tool could even be useful for replicating or repairing unique details in restorations or refurbishments.

View the following videos to see how the tool works in the case of a ceramic that must adapt to the presence of exposed pipes, and in the case of a wooden deck that manages to fit exactly with an intricate wall of stones.

Cite: José Tomás Franco. "Solve Complex Architectural Details With This 'Contour Duplicator Gauge'" 19 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911641/solve-complex-architectural-details-with-this-contour-duplicator-gauge/> ISSN 0719-8884

