How to Make End-to-End Design/Build Easier for Architects

As architects, we often find ourselves as defacto Project Manager on site throughout construction. Whether it’s a small or large project, many of us find ourselves going from documentation to construction. SiteSupervisor provides a seamless transition from design to build that can be easily set up at the beginning of a project without costing your team more transition time, effort and money. The architect can set up the hierarchy of the project and share relevant details with assigned consultants and contractors, who can then easily pass on information to the subcontractors without breaking the communication protocols in place. So, don’t worry, you still remain in control of your project at all times.

We didn’t spend 6 years at architecture school to be Project Managers, right? We did it because one day we saw an amazing building (Fallingwater), done by an amazing architect (Frank Lloyd Wright), and fell in love with the romance of wearing black whilst working late nights at the drawing board. We have probably since learned that it’s not always all that glamorous, and have found that there is often a lot riding on being architect-project managers during a job. Fortunately, SiteSupervisor is here to make it easy for us, while equipping us to do well in this hybrid role. So here are some additional benefits SiteSupervisor can offer to architects on the (construction) job:

Drawings at our fingertips

Live drawing transmittal with older revisions still available

Mark up straight onto the digital drawings

Record of markups and sketches

Attach photos to drawings (great for defects!)

Concise communication & hierarchy control

If at any time during construction your client asks, “When did we decide to do a circular room?” you can pull out your phone and click on drawing revision D, and subsequently every other drawing after that, and show them the date from 8 months ago. Or if your builder asks, “Since when was there a slab set down?” you can click on drawing revision C02 and tell them that it’s in the contract docs, and that yes – this is the current revision (there is a banner that shows you this when you open the drawing!).

SiteSupervisor provides continuity throughout all stages of a project and keeps all your past and present information readily available for whenever life, or the team on site, delivers you an issue from left-field. You have the resources at your fingertips to get it sorted out.

Rachel Hur has been working in architecture for almost 8 years while undertaking a B.Arch Des at the University of Queensland, followed by an M.Arch from Melbourne University. She currently specializes in Correctional Architecture with a strong focus on rehabilitation and creating therapeutic spaces.