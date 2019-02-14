The Best Drawing Tutorials for Architects on YouTube

Save this picture! Screenshot do vídeo "Sketch like an Architect (Techniques + Tips from a Real Project)", de 30X40 Design Workshop

The slightly trembling linework, the distinctive crossed corners, the parallel hatching, and the uppercase letters: it is undeniable that architects have developed a style of drawing over time. And though free-hand perspectives are no longer the only (or even primary) form of representation for architectural projects, they still have enormous importance during the design process. They are a design tool rather than a form of representation.

A line that is too thick, an ill-chosen color, a disproportionate scale figure – these are all elements that can draw attention away from the things we actually want to show. Even for an unpretentious and quick sketch, some rules are very important. Some tips help turn an ordinary sketch into something you take pride in and want to show to others. Taking advantage of the huge collection of youtube videos, we have selected some content creators who dedicate themselves to sharing their expertise with the masses.

Eric Reinholdt maintains a channel on youtube with valuable tips for those interested in drawing, architecture and daily life of the profession. In addition to the videos, he dedicates some content to his office, 30x40 Design Workshop, (located in the United States.) With a very clear and didactic approach, he goes over and demonstrates simple concepts that help to perfect the sketches.

In this first video, "How to Draw as an Architect," he outlines some basic techniques for getting representative and clear drawings. A fundamental lesson is to be very careful with the thickness of the lines so that the eye is pulled to the most important part of the drawing. Background elements should be clearer and thinner. Anything that is 'cut' (as in a section) must be drawn with thicker lines. This is true of all technical drawings, even those made on the computer.

In this next video, Eric shows the process of making a drawing, from blank page to final product. From mechanical pencil to the colored pencils, the focus is on the construction of an axonometric perspective. It is interesting to pay attention to and understand the order in which each resource appears in order to avoid confusion in the final result.

Another interesting channel on the subject of drawing is Themodmin. With a large collection of videos, they teach a diverse variety of techniques and design tips. The first video starts with a basic drawing and shows how adding textures with lines and hatches can transform the sketch and express the materials much more faithfully.

Sections and axonometrics are very important tools for the representation of architecture. They can make the project much more understandable and help solve solutions. These videos below from the same channel show you how to make them more understandable and give some ideas about different techniques and approaches.

And finally, to highlight the proportions of the project and even make it more lively and aesthetically pleasing, scale figures, trees, and even elements such as bicycles and vehicles are very important. See the following tips on how to make them look better and easier to draw.

Although the sketches seem very simple when viewed in the videos, don't be disheartened if your first attempt doesn't quite measure up. It takes practice! The important thing is to try to find a style that pleases you and try to train daily. The best designer is the one who can show his own ideas clearly and honestly.