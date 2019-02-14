World
  13 Houses with Pitched Roofs and their Sections

13 Houses with Pitched Roofs and their Sections

13 Houses with Pitched Roofs and their Sections
13 Houses with Pitched Roofs and their Sections, Section
Section

The roof is one of the most essential structural elements of nearly every construction. It is the element that allows a delineated space to transform into one that feels protected. Strongly related to the climatic conditions of the context, the roof's variations in aesthetic and structural design have allowed architects to indulge their stylistic preoccupations to convert roofs not only into elements of closure and climate protection but into a character-giving feature that lends identity and flair – especially when the roof becomes a wall.

Following this opportunity, we want to highlight great examples of roofs that also become walls: 13 houses in which the roof completes the façade, delineating not only the interior in its vertical sense but also in the horizontal one.

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

House in Usuki / Kenta Eto Architects

House in Usuki / Kenta Eto Architects

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Section
Section

Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Section
Section

Treow Brycg House / Omar Gandhi Architect

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Section
Section

JR’s Hut at Kimo Estate / Anthony Hunt Design + Luke Stanley Architects

© Hilary Bradford
© Hilary Bradford
Section
Section

Long An House / Tropical Space

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section

Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Section
Section

Deep House / poly.m.ur

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Section
Section

DAIKO / Keitaro Muto Architects

© APERTOZERO
© APERTOZERO
Section
Section

Casa A / Método

© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre
Section
Section

Tepee en Nasu / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

© Koji Fuji - Nacasa & Partners Inc
© Koji Fuji - Nacasa & Partners Inc
Section
Section

Eaves House / mA-style architects

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Section
Section

Origami / TSC Architects

© Masato Kawano
© Masato Kawano
Section
Section

Passive House with Sundial / Kikuma Watanabe

    Courtesy of Kikuma Watanabe
    Courtesy of Kikuma Watanabe
    Section
    Section

                          Fernanda Castro
                          News Articles
                          Cite: Castro, Fernanda. "13 Houses with Pitched Roofs and their Sections" [13 casas con techos en pendiente y sus secciones] 14 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911021/13-houses-with-pitched-roofs-and-their-sections/> ISSN 0719-8884

