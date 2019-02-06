World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Brazil
  5. Carolina Maluhy
  6. 2017
  7. Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy

Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy
Save this picture!
Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy, © Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

© Ilana Bessler © Ilana Bessler © Ilana Bessler © Ilana Bessler + 21

  • Architects

    Carolina Maluhy

  • Location

    Rodovia Castelo Branco, Km 101,50 - Bairro Indaiatuba - Caixa Postal 234, Porto Feliz - SP, 18540-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Churches

  • Lead Architect

    Carolina Maluhy

  • Aea

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ilana Bessler

  • Collaborator

    Olivia Salgueiro

  • Landscape

    Maria João Paisagismo

  • Developer

    JHSF
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

Text description provided by the architects. A space for contemplation. The Boa Vista Hacienda is a residential and hotel complex located on a property of 12 million square meters 100 km from São Paulo, Brazil. In addition to the hotel, the complex has private residences, a spa, facilities for children's recreation, an equestrian center, a sports center, two 18-hole golf courses, a golf venue, a swimming pool and an area of 242 hectares of native forest, punctuated by numerous lakes. 

Save this picture!
© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

At the request of the JHSF, responsible for the enterprise, Carolina Maluhy developed the ecumenical space. For this, she started from the principle that this would be a place for contemplation, which adds all beliefs. Being in the middle of the native forest, the architect made a question of integrating nature with the new space. Thus, Carolina designed a rectangular box, where she could include the two concepts: integration and contemplation, with simple lines.

Save this picture!
© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

Internally, the main material used was wood and glass on the outside. All the buildings have been designed by the office, giving rise to a space that can accommodate the most different types of ceremony, of any religion.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Carolina Maluhy
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Brazil
Cite: "Ecumenical Center / Carolina Maluhy" [Centro Ecumênico / Carolina Maluhy] 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910875/ecumenical-center-carolina-maluhy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream