Supporting S Wall / PUMT Architects / PUMT Architects

+ 19

Interiors Designers PUMT Architects

Location No. 6, Zhulian St., East Dist., Hsinchu City , Taiwan

Category Research Center

Lead Architect Puming-Min Tseng

Design Team Ming-Hsuan Huang

Area 1064.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs studio millspace

Text description provided by the architects. This case is the social welfare agency - Assistive Technology Resources Center. Renovation of 20 years old building, with poor line, more idle space, obsolete equipment, poor physical environment and hard to approach, which originally non-exclusive serviced of persons with physical and mental disabilities or groups. We expect here to be the base for disabled friends, to reach the intimate service of social welfare, and to take root in the friendly field of social service education and neighborhood interaction.

A. Functional Positioning

1st Floor：public service area and assistive technology control area

2nd Floor：control Area

B. Double Entry

In order to control the risk of infection and avoid overlapping with people, assistive technology return system needs to be independent. We push back the original entrance area, separate the entrance of people and assistive technology

(1) The left side of the entrance is the independent control line for assistive technology – control, cleaning, disinfection and maintenance. After confirming that there is no source of infection, then delivering to the 2nd floor storage room.

(2) The right side of the entrance is the line for the general public or related service person – consulting, experience and learning of the assistive technology, public social space.

C. Supporting S unit

(1) The use of disabilities’ supporting "crutches" into a spatial support system as a concept, such as the supporting spine of space; We design a single metal folding plate as the basic unit, connecting the basic unit group to construct a space system, developing a continuous and transparent S wall, or closed, or penetrating, or separated, or flow, to form the main structure of space.

(2) Considering the identification of visually impaired friends, we use bright and lively orange color on S-shaped metal folding wall, taking into the guidance, softening and activating the cold sense of space of social welfare.

D. Space Integration

Using metal folding wall to integrate entrance, hall, space relations and ceiling system.

(1) Metal wall becomes the main vision in the entrance area, guiding people into the internal space.

(2) S Metal wall definite and integrate different space and guide the people to each space in the hall area, which with different height gradient to response the space with different open and private requirements. The metal wall creates a new interior façade, becomes the activity extension of the hall, void and the elevator hall.

(3) Combined metal wall with ceiling metal equipment belt, to integrate lamps, firefighting system, air conditioning and power systems. Walls and ceiling to become a continuous and concise space.

E. Improving the Physical Environment

Existing central air conditioning system failure, and then each user stock numbers of AC in front of window, resulting poor indoor ventilation, lighting and ugly façade. At this time, we also re-organize and adjust air conditioning configuration, open the original façade windows, maintain ventilation and lighting, reduce the consumption of electricity, to achieve the goal of energy conservation.