Construction Begins on Powerhouse Company's ING Pavilion in Amsterdam, Courtesy of Powerhouse Company
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company

Construction has begun on the Powerhouse Company-designed pavilion for the ING campus in Amsterdam. Located in the up-and-coming district of Amsterdam Southeast, the 900-square-meter pavilion seeks to “make a bold statement while integrating with its surroundings."

The clean, minimalist pavilion will sit at the heart of the ING campus, serving as both a dining area and a multifunctional space for the community. Emphasizing the natural landscape, the pavilion offers a synergy between the built and natural environment through a friendly circular form, a timber interior, and green Tichelaar tiles on the north and east facades.

Courtesy of Powerhouse Company Courtesy of Powerhouse Company Courtesy of Powerhouse Company Courtesy of Powerhouse Company + 11

Courtesy of Powerhouse Company
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company

The light timber element that forms the core of the building functions as structural support for the roof, while also becoming a sculptural furniture piece in its own right. When combined with the transparent façade, the freestanding element offers a “distinct architectural expression” augmented by a slight slope across the roof. While the central timber element and glass exterior form a dialogue with each other, they are designed so as to never come into contact with each other, thus creating continuous views and circulation around the core.

Courtesy of Powerhouse Company
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company

Courtesy of Powerhouse Company
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company

We designed the pavilion to be seamlessly integrated with its surroundings, creating a dynamic relationship between the interior and exterior. By combining a clear glass facade with natural materials and colors going in, the boundaries continue to blur as if there is no distinction between the two. Juxtaposing these elements with an interior of strong colors and soft textures generates an intimate indoor space with the comfort of a living room.
-Stijn Kemper, Project Principal, Powerhouse Company

Courtesy of Powerhouse Company
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company

Construction of the ING pavilion is now underway, with completion estimated in the second half of 2019.

Having won a design competition in 2016 the ING pavilion was designed by Powerhouse Company in collaboration with Benthem Crouwel Architects (ING headquarters designers) and karres+brands (campus masterplan designers).

Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Size: 900m2
Typology: Pavilion, Restaurant
Period: 2016 - 2019
Status: Under construction
Budget: Classified
Project initiator: ING
Client (Pavilion): OVG Real Estate and G&S Vastgoed
Client (Interior): The Traveller - Michiel Deenik, Neal Valentijn and Jeroen van Brussel
Interior design: Powerhouse Company and Studio BvanB in collaboration with OFFICE RBGV
Partner in charge: Stijn Kemper
Project team: Stijn Kemper, Nanne de Ru, Robbert Verheij, Gerben Knol, Alex Niemantsverdriet, Bjørn Andreassen, Erwin van Strien, Fernando Diez, Franca Houg, Gert Ververs, Helena Tse, Koen van den Dungen, Lesia Topolnyk, Max Tala Nossin, Melanie Lo, Mike Hansen, Peter Lee, Stefan de Meijer, Rafael Zarza García, Thowalfakar Humady
Lighting design: Studio Rublek
Constructor: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs
Installation-advisor: Deerns Raadgevende Ingenieurs
Building physics & fire safety: DGMR
Advisor building costs: Basalt
Project management interior design: JOBS Project Management - Jacob den Besten
Contractor pavilion: G&S Bouw
Contractor interior: Roord Binnenbouw

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Construction Begins on Powerhouse Company's ING Pavilion in Amsterdam" 22 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909948/construction-begins-on-powerhouse-companys-ing-pavilion-in-amsterdam/> ISSN 0719-8884

