Zaha Hadid Design Collection to be Exhibited at Maison et Objet Paris

Save this picture! Braid vases candleholders. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

Zaha Hadid Design has released images of its latest collection set to be featured at the Maison et Objet 2019 in Paris later this month. The collection, embodying Zaha Hadid’s inventive process, features a Swirl bowl in crystal glass, and a monochromatic marble collection from the Cell range.

The Maison et Objet festival is described as the international authority for home décor, interior design, architecture, and lifestyle culture, with its bi-annual Paris trade fair taking place from January 18th to 22nd 2019.

+ 17

Save this picture! Swirl bowl. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The strength of the collection lies in our ability to interpret the ordinary into something unexpected. When designing objects Zaha was never constrained by any given use or spatial context. We continue to follow and draw strength from this approach so that the collection has room to evolve without compromising the integrity of the design.

-Woody Yao, Director, Zaha Hadid Design

Save this picture! Swirl bowl. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The Zaha Hadid Design display will feature new 2019 editions such as the Swirl bowl: a crystal glass object with a sweeping gesture capturing the dynamics of a liquefied cortex. Using a complex geometry informed by a single continuous movement, the bowl features “topographical shifts rippling across the surface” while a translucent finish allows the piece to blend with its surroundings.

Save this picture! Cell marble. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The firm’s Cell range additions include a platter made from Nero Marquina and Statuario marble, and a porcelain plate and bowl set. The sculptures’ monochromatic finish allows for an accentuated texture, while channels carved into the platter allow objects to seamlessly nest inside.

Save this picture! Cell marble. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The Cell stainless steel centerpiece features complex, precise, undistorted perforations using laser technology. Reflecting the spirit from which it was made, the piece “provokes an emotive response to transitions, through the material and geometry; solid to void, hexagonal to sphere, static to explosive, resulting in the creation of playful compositions.”

Save this picture! Hew glassware. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The firm has also released the Hew tray, defined through a series of subtle, functional movements. These include a gently upturned surface and undulating base, creating voids for carrying, and dips for resting. The piece’s dynamism is accentuated through contrasting colors created by a powder-coat finish.

Save this picture! Braid vases candleholders. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

The Maison et Objet festival will take place from January 18th to 22nd at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center. Visit the official website here for more details.

Save this picture! Table setting. Image © Zaha Hadid Design

News via: Zaha Hadid Design