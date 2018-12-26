World
JINS SWFC Shop / junya.ishigami+associates

  • 19:00 - 26 December, 2018
JINS SWFC Shop / junya.ishigami+associates
JINS SWFC Shop / junya.ishigami+associates, © Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

  • Architects

    Junya Ishigami

  • Location

    Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Junya Ishigami

  • Design Team

    Cing Lu, Akira Uchimura

  • Area

    139.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eiichi Kano

  • Client

    JINS Shanghai Co., Ltd.

  • Structural Engineering

    Jun Sato Structural Engineers (Structural concept)

  • Structural Engineering Person in charge

    Jun Sato

  • Contractor

    Shanghai Innovation Architecture& Technology Development Co., Ltd.(table construction)

  • Contractor Team

    Hongzhi Li, Qi Zhang, Feichao Wen

  • Contractor Person in Charge

    Lanqin Zhou

  • Interior

    SPACE JAPAN Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Team

    Sundong Shi

  • Interior Person in Charge

    Shinya Sakurai
© Eiichi Kano
Text description provided by the architects. To create a huge emptiness within the crowded shopping mall and tried to present the interior space more like an architectural work, a simple solution for the store came up:

© Eiichi Kano
The interior space is composed of 5 cantilever tables (maximum length is 12 meters) made of concrete. Extreme dimensions, maximum length, minimum width and depth ensure the maximum linear display and circulation for customers. The voids of the shop is divided to six parts by floating volumes which is allowed to contain large amount of stocks and functional programs like workshop of glasses fabrication between table no.4 to 5 (refer to the plan).

© Eiichi Kano
Construction method makes this interior work in architectural way, steel structure covered by cast-in-situ concrete. Even the furniture is a piece of structure. 

© Eiichi Kano
Further more, considering about experience the interior space like a low extending landscape, all tables remain in horizontal and a just level, 80 centimeters high from the ground.

© Eiichi Kano
Prestressed cantilever structure cladded with tons of concrete achieves lightness of floating volume by heaviness of materiality and allows the dimension, 25 centimeters depth, to leave a maximum space underneath for remaining perception of floatiness.

© Eiichi Kano
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Junya Ishigami
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "JINS SWFC Shop / junya.ishigami+associates" 26 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908169/jins-swfc-shop-junyshigami-plus-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

JINS上海环球金融中心店 / 石上纯也

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

