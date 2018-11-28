A First Look at the US Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, Designed by Fentress

The design of the USA Pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai has been revealed, designed by Curtis W. Fentress and Fentress Architects. Destined to represent more than 325million Americans, the pavilion seeks to “provide a unique platform for [the United States] to come together to showcase the very best of [their] cultural and commercial achievements.”

The pavilion is to be circular in form, with “slants fashioned to project a sensation of movement, making the viewer feel like the building itself is in motion.” The pavilion’s interior will showcase American innovation and technology, including the premiere of the Virgin Hyperloop One ride experience.

Inside the pavilion, an immersive cutting-edge interactive experience has been designed by George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, seeking to “bring to life the stories of how the most inspiring American mobility innovations are improving the lives of individuals all over the world.

Today we’re looking at an Expo that is related to mobility, movement, travel, sustainability – things that are very important to the world today. We have designed this building to be circular in form with slants fashioned to project a sensation of movement, making the viewer feel like the building itself is in motion. And then, once you enter the building, it opens up to what the United States stands for: We are an open, accessible country where you can live to create ideas. It showcases all the things we are doing in America: developing technology and concepts that are going to move us forward in the future. Designing this pavilion is a tremendous responsibility -one we take very seriously- as we will be showcasing America and American ideas to over 25 million people expected to visit the Expo.

-Curtis W. Fentress

Dubai will be the first Middle Eastern city to host a World Fair in the exhibition’s 160-year history, with more than 25 million people expected to attend the Expo throughout its six-month duration from October 2020 to April 2021. The World Fair is the third largest global event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

The Expo 2020 will also feature a UK Pavilion designed by Es Devlin, a UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Luxembourg Pavilion by Metaform and The Space Factory, a Sustainability Pavilion by Grimshaw, and themed pavilions by Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group.

News via: Fentress Architects