  Construction Breaks Ground on Calatrava's UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Construction Breaks Ground on Calatrava's UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Construction Breaks Ground on Calatrava's UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Construction Breaks Ground on Calatrava's UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, © Wam
© Wam

Construction has begun on one of the centerpiece structures at the upcoming 2020 Dubai Expo, the Santiago Calatrava-designed UAE Pavilion.

Inspired by the shape of a flying falcon, the UAE Pavilion covers more than 15,000 square meters and four floors, including a 1,717-square-meter top story hospitality lounge. A 588-square-metre mezzanine will house support functions, with the remaining two floors containing 12,000 square meters will of exhibition space showcasing displays that respond to the Expo theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava + 6

Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava

At the groundbreaking ceremony Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum championed the design as a symbol of Emirati tradition and future:

“The UAE Pavilion will undoubtedly be one of the most prominent attractions of Expo 2020, drawing in many millions to witness its futuristic design. It will be a wonderful opportunity to share our Emirati culture and achievements while showcasing our ambitious vision for the future. The Pavilion will be an architectural marvel that all seven Emirates can rightly take pride in, both now at the ground-breaking stage, during Expo, and in legacy when it will become a lasting icon of our nation.”

Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava

The pavilion is being constructed by Arabtec Construction. It expected to complete by the end of 2019.

© Wam
© Wam
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava

Santiago Calatrava's Winning Design for the UAE Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo

Santiago Calatrava has won the competition to design the United Arab Emirates Pavilion for the Dubai World Expo in 2020. Nine finalists submitted 11 concepts that were evaluated on three criteria: their expression of Expo's theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," whether the design was evocative of the UAE, and if a balance was struck between the country's past and future.

See more:

