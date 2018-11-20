World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. hyperSity
  6. 2017
  7. FinUp Office Design / hyperSity

FinUp Office Design / hyperSity

  • 20:00 - 20 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FinUp Office Design / hyperSity
Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

Courtesy of hyperSity Courtesy of hyperSity Courtesy of hyperSity Courtesy of hyperSity + 20

  • Architects

    hyperSity

  • Location

    Galaxy Soho, Beijing, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yang Shi, Shaojun Li

  • Design Team

    Yang Shi, Shaojun Li, Mofei Li, Ou Dong

  • Client

    FinUp Group

  • Area

    3500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

Text description provided by the architects. The client of the project is a young Internet finance company. The main idea of the company is derived from "let finance have temperature". The company CEO emphasizes that making a simple, transparent and equal office space is the precondition given at the beginning of the design. Therefore, the concept of the design emphasizes the status of equality and freedom, to remove traditional cubicles and the sense of containment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

As a experimental work to pursue a relaxed, local, and resource workplace in the post-industrial era, the whole office is personalized curvy pattern following the concept of Galaxy Soho designed by Zaha Hadid. Instead of being confine to a traditional introversion and isolation mode of working division, it is a desire to create a happy mood like a park and a fairground.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The layout of the office is a circular form, with a lot of diagonal columns in the original structure. Firstly, the architect quantified different functional space into three-dimensional box, such as the working area, meeting room, incubator, exhibition hall and VIP room, etc. The traffic space allows people arriving any place efficiently. Secondly, lots of irregular corner spaces were shaped by creating resting area to hide the original partition wall.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

The design inserts vertical levels locally for the production of multi-activities. For example, in some public discussion areas in lower levels, a high platform is formed in the upper levels. Park elements such as a slide board are added to bring a richer experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

The integrated functional space containers has weaken the limitations of site conditions, and highlight the original architectural features, to reasonably solve the problems of low spatial efficiency. Hereby, there are cooperative, compact and private corners, to create the area of emotional interaction, and achieve the state of multi-level scenes overlapping.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

The office interior design makes the coordination and dialogue with the physical quantity of the Galaxy Soho of Zaha’s architectural language. In terms of material selection, most of the space is paved with wooden finish and customized with metal. The partial translucent and transparent glass partition increases transparency, and eventually the work scene is fluid and interpenetrating.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Save this picture!
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
hyperSity
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "FinUp Office Design / hyperSity" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906116/finup-office-design-hypersity/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream