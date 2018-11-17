World
  "The New Bauhaus" Film Celebrates the Bauhaus Movement in America

“The New Bauhaus” Film Celebrates the Bauhaus Movement in America

“The New Bauhaus” Film Celebrates the Bauhaus Movement in America
via The Bauhaus Film
via The Bauhaus Film

The year 2019 marks the centennial anniversary of the Bauhaus' founding. Founded by Walter Gropius in 1919, the school sought to reimagine material reality. Considered by many to be the most visionary school of early 20th-century art and design, the Bauhaus would spark a global movement in a period of world history otherwise marred by war and economic devastation.

In 1933, The Nazi Party took over Germany and eventually closed the Bauhaus school. Many of the Bauhaus’ leading visionaries emigrated to the United States – bringing the movement with them. László Moholy-Nagy brought the Bauhaus to Chicago, starting a new chapter in the Bauhaus’ history by establishing a school – The New Bauhaus.

via The Bauhaus Film
via The Bauhaus Film

A team of filmmakers channeled their passion for architecture, art, and design into the production of an in-depth examination of Maholy’s art and vision for the future of design. The film, titled “The New Bauhaus,” utilizes specialized access to archives at the Moholy-Nagy Foundation and Maholy’s surviving daughter Hattula.

via The Bauhaus Film
via The Bauhaus Film

Moholy’s new Chicago school went through many iterations before becoming successful. The film offers its viewers an intimate journey through Moholy’s life, his artistic experimentation across a variety of medium, and his teachings.

via The Bauhaus Film
via The Bauhaus Film

“The New Bauhaus” is directed by Alysa Nahmias. The film is produced by Petter Ringbom, Erin Wright and Alysa Nahmias, and executively produced by Marquise Stillwell. It was shot by Petter Ringbom. The project’s funding has already reached its goal on Kickstarter, allowing the team to continue to cultivate footage for the film’s release in mid-2019.

News via Opendox

About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "“The New Bauhaus” Film Celebrates the Bauhaus Movement in America" 17 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905970/the-new-bauhaus-film-celebrates-the-bauhaus-movement-in-america/> ISSN 0719-8884

