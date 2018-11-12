World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Coal Drops Yard Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Coal Drops Yard Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Coal Drops Yard Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu, Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has released new images of Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard in London’s King's Cross. Unveiled to the public last month, the project includes two heritage rail buildings from the 1850s brought together as a new shopping district. The design extends the inner gabled roofs of Victorian coal drops to link the two viaducts together around shopping and public space.

Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Ghinitoiu captured Coal Drops Yard through diverse perspectives, including new aerial images of the site. The project is the first major building completion in London for Heatherwick Studio and one of several large-scale developments in the capital that the studio is currently working on. Now home to stores, restaurants and cafés, Coal Drops Yard sits just off Granary Square next to Regent's Canal and the refurbished Central St. Martins School. The pair of elongated Victorian coal drops are reimagined as a space for the public to make their own.

Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Coal Drops Yard. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Originally built to receive coal from northern England, the structure’s previous use was in light industry and warehousing. The new design is one continuous structure, built with a new upper story that shapes the identity of the yard below. A central focus of the project, the large covered outdoor space on the ground floor doubles as event space. The development joins the ever-expanding hub of state-of-the-art residential blocks and modern offices in King's Cross.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Coal Drops Yard Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905706/coal-drops-yard-photographed-through-the-lens-of-laurian-ghinitoiu/> ISSN 0719-8884
