  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Sweden
  Bjarke Ingels Group
  2018
  7. 79&PARK / BIG

79&PARK / BIG

  • 15:00 - 8 November, 2018
79&PARK / BIG
79&PARK / BIG, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 34

  • Architects

    Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Location

    Ladugårdsgärdet, Stockholm, Sweden

  • Partners in Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Jakob Lange, Finn Nørkjær

  • Project Manager

    Per Bo Madsen

  • Project Leader

    Cat Huang

  • Area

    25000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Project Architects

    Høgni Laksáfoss, Enea Michelesio

  • Constructing Architects

    Jakob Andreassen, Tobias Hjortdal, Henrik Kania

  • Team

    Agata Wozniczka, Agne Tamasauskaite, Alberto Herzog, Borko Nikolic, Christin Svensson, Claudio Moretti, Dominic Black, Eva Seo-Andersen, Frederik Wegener, Gabrielle Nadeau, Jacob Lykkefold Aaen, Jaime Peiro Suso, Jan Magasanik, Jesper Boye Andersen, Jonas Aarsø Larsen, Julian Andres Ocampo Salazar, Karl Johan Nyqvist, Karol Bogdan Borkowski, Katarina Mácková, Katrine Juul, Kristoffer Negendahl, Lucian Racovitan, Maria Teresa Fernandez Rojo, Max Gabriel Pinto, Min Ter Lim, Narisara Ladawal Schröder, Romea Muryn, Ryohei Koike, Sergiu Calacean, Song He, Taylor McNally-Anderson, Terrence Chew, Thomas Sebastian Krall, Tiago Sá, Tobias Vallø Sørensen, Tore Banke

  • Client

    Oscar Properties

  • Collaborators

    Acad International, Andersson Jönsson Landskapsarkitekter, BIG IDEAS, De Brand Sverige, Dry-IT, HJR Projekt-El, Konkret, Metator, Projit, Tengbom, HB Trapper
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of Gärdet, a treasured national park, Kullen makes conscious decisions to provide a sensitive, respectful form while allowing the same choices to simultaneously manifest as exceptional residences with spectacular views. In direct response to the context, the northwest and southeast corners take the heights of their immediate neighbors; while the northeast corner, farthest from the park and nominally with the worst view, is pulled upwards to grant it the most spectacular views of park and port.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The southwest point of the building extends farthest into Gärdet; and to create a humane edge between building and nature, is pushed down to the lowest profile, transforming it into a public platform with a 270 degree view of parkscape and simultaneously freeing the majority of the residential units to views of the park. The same move also ensures that the central courtyard will always receive copious amounts of sunlight. In further deference to Gärdet, the massing is visually reduced through a language of pixels, scaled to the human form.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Section
Section
Section
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

This manipulation not only allows for a more organic expression, perfectly reflecting the surrounding landscape, but also provides a way to accomplish the building topography in a controlled and inexpensive way through the use of prefabricated units of standardized sizes.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Detail
Detail
Detail
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "79&PARK / BIG" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905534/79-and-park-big/> ISSN 0719-8884

