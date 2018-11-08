World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Renowned Brazilian Projects by International Architects

10 Renowned Brazilian Projects by International Architects

  • 04:00 - 8 November, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Fernanda Cavallaro
10 Renowned Brazilian Projects by International Architects
10 Renowned Brazilian Projects by International Architects, © © Gustavo Xavier
© © Gustavo Xavier

During the second half of the twentieth century, architects all over the world, specifically from Europe, produced a legacy of renowned, modern works in Brazil. Following the principles of masters such as Le Corbusier, names like Lina Bo Bardi, Hans Broos, and Franz Heep held an undeniable influence on Brazilian architecture.

In recent years, the country has been welcoming a variety of buildings designed by foreign architects. Below, we have compiled 10 iconic works by international architects. 

Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava

Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava. Image © © Gustavo Xavier
Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava. Image © © Gustavo Xavier
Schematic roof and facade. Image by Santiago Calatrava
Schematic roof and facade. Image by Santiago Calatrava

Address:  1, Mauá Square - Downtown, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-240, Brazil
Year: 2016

Aqwa Corporate / Foster + Partners

Aqwa Corporate / Foster + Partners. Image © Unloop
Aqwa Corporate / Foster + Partners. Image © Unloop
Floor plan. Image by Foster+Partners
Floor plan. Image by Foster+Partners
Section. Image by Foster+Partners
Section. Image by Foster+Partners

Address: 299, Binário do Porto Street - Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Year: 2015

Museum of Image & Sound Copacabana / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Under construction: MIS Copacabana / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Marcelo Horn / GOVERJ
Under construction: MIS Copacabana / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Marcelo Horn / GOVERJ

Address: Atlântica Avenue, Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Year: 2009 (design)

VITRA / Studio Daniel Libeskind + Pablo Slemenson Arquitetura

VITRA / Daniel Libeskind. Image © Marcelo Scarpis
VITRA / Daniel Libeskind. Image © Marcelo Scarpis
Floor Plan. Image by Daniel Libeskind
Floor Plan. Image by Daniel Libeskind
Section. Image by Daniel Libeskind
Section. Image by Daniel Libeskind

Address: 500, Horácio Lafer Avenue - Itaim Bibi, Sao Paulo - SP, 04538-082, Brazil
Year: 2015

Japan House / Kengo Kuma + FGMF

Japan House / Kengo Kuma and FGMF. Image © FLAGRANTE
Japan House / Kengo Kuma and FGMF. Image © FLAGRANTE

Address:  52, Paulista Avenue - Bela Vista, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil
Year: 2017

Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus São José dos Campos / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus São José dos Campos / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus São José dos Campos / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Floor plan. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Floor plan. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Section. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Section. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

Address:  9009, Dep. Benedito Matarazzo Avenue - Jardim Oswaldo Cruz, São José dos Campos - SP, 12216-550, Brazil
Year: 2017

Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Anhembi Morumbi University | Campus Piracicaba / KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Floor plan. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Floor plan. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Section. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura
Section. Image by KAAN Architecten + URBsp Arquitetura

Address: 1600, Rio das Pedras Avenue - Piracicamirim, Piracicaba – SP, Brazil
Year: 2018

Arena do Morro / Herzog & de Meuron

Arena do Morro / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwaan Baan
Arena do Morro / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwaan Baan

Address: Camaragibe Street - Mãe Luíza, Natal - Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
Year: 2014

Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes

Boipeba House / daarchitectes. Image © Michel Rey Photographe
Boipeba House / daarchitectes. Image © Michel Rey Photographe
Plan. Image by daarchitectes
Plan. Image by daarchitectes

Address: Cairu, Brazil
Year: 2018

Iberê Camargo Foundation / Álvaro Siza

Fundação Iberê Camargo / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra
Fundação Iberê Camargo / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra
Floor plan. Image by Álvaro Siza
Floor plan. Image by Álvaro Siza
Section. Image by Álvaro Siza
Section. Image by Álvaro Siza

Address: Padre Cacique Avenue, Porto Alegre - Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Year: 2003

About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

See more:

News Articles
