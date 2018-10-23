James Stirling's Postmodern No 1 Poultry Building Reopens as WeWork Offices

No 1 Poultry, the iconic Grade II* listed landmark in London designed by James Stirling, has opened its doors as WeWork’s 28th London location. The Postmodern masterpiece now serves as a WeWork space for 2300 members, as well as shops, a roof garden, and a restaurant.

After being saved from a major renovation that would have eliminated its iconic Postmodern façade, No 1 Poultry building was carefully renovated by WeWork’s in-house team of designers, featuring bold colors, homely furnishing, and artwork inspired by the surrounding area.

The sensitive renovation has culminated in large lounges offering views of the scheme’s colorful, blue ceramic tiled rotunda. The prow of the building features boardrooms, wellness spaces, and intimate lounges, positioned to exploit views of Bank Junction and central London.

The interiors are adorned with tongue in cheek artwork referencing the surrounding area, such as shoes stepping in gum, workers sliding on banana skins, and “a neon depicting a London cab with wheels alight referencing the phrase ‘burning up the streets of the city’.”

We took advantage of this beautifully designed James Sterling building, harnessing the natural light that pours into the space, and made sure every part – even the prows of the building – were thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, productivity, and our home-from-home feeling. Bold colors and homely furnishing can be seen throughout the building, where the scheme was inspired by the postmodernist era of design so thoughtfully conceived by Stirling. The artwork – created by our own in-house Arts & Graphics team – resembles workers wandering the nearby streets, bringing the vibe of Bank into the space.

-Andy Heath, Design Director, WeWork

The scheme is one of 280 WeWork locations across 77 cities, providing space for startups, freelancers, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies.

News via: WeWork