World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Can Future Cities be Timber Cities? Google’s Sidewalk Labs Asks the Experts

Can Future Cities be Timber Cities? Google’s Sidewalk Labs Asks the Experts

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Can Future Cities be Timber Cities? Google’s Sidewalk Labs Asks the Experts
Save this picture!
Can Future Cities be Timber Cities? Google’s Sidewalk Labs Asks the Experts, Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA reenvisioned the Empire State Building in mass timber construction
Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA reenvisioned the Empire State Building in mass timber construction

Steel and concrete facades have dominated contemporary cityscapes for generations, but as pressures from climate change pose new challenges for design and construction industries, some firms are turning to mass timber as the construction material of the future. But could it be used for structures as complex as skyscrapers? 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA's proposal for a mass timber building in Newark
Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA's proposal for a mass timber building in Newark

In Sidewalk Labs' inaugural City of the Future biweekly podcast, which focuses on new ideas and innovations poised to transform city life, hosts Eric Jaffe and Vanessa Quirk investigate the potential of—and pushback against—an emerging mass timber industry.

At the turn of the century in the United States, when cities were booming and new construction changed city skylines daily, wood was a common building material. As fires plagued early cities, however, a shift towards steel and concrete as more trusted construction materials—both mass energy consumers and non-renewable resources—became commonplace. Michael Green, one of the world’s leading experts in building skyscrapers out of wood and principal architect at Michael Green Architecture (MGA), hopes to change that.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MGA
Courtesy of MGA

Cross laminated timber, a common building material for MGA, is as strong as steel and fire resistant. The panels are engineered and designed with cross directional grains that increase the weight bearing potential of the beam and allow single columns to run through multiple floors. Once these prefabricated materials are shipped to a construction site, they don’t require any cutting or machinery to assemble and can be quickly fastened with hand tools, drastically decreasing the noise and air pollution generated by the construction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA's proposal for a mass timber building in Newarko
Courtesy of MGA. ImageMGA's proposal for a mass timber building in Newarko

These methods, some argue, allow for rapid construction—Brock Commons in Vancouver, the world’s tallest mass timber building, went up in seven days and cost the same amount to construct as a concrete building. And there is potential for these “plyscrapers” to go even taller.

To learn more about the potential of (and pushback against) mass timber, listen to Sidewalk Lab’s podcast here. You can read more about Sidewalk Labs here.

Save this picture!
University of British Columbia's Brock Commons, designed by Acton Ostry Architects Inc.
University of British Columbia's Brock Commons, designed by Acton Ostry Architects Inc.
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Olivia Jia
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Olivia Jia. "Can Future Cities be Timber Cities? Google’s Sidewalk Labs Asks the Experts" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904271/can-future-cities-be-timber-cities-googles-sidewalk-labs-asks-the-experts/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream