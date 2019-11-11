The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture

Widely used in infrastructure, gabion walls are structures made of mesh metal cages filled with stones. These permeable walls use galvanized steel wire to withstand outdoor conditions.
They are flexible retaining walls that stabilize slopes and seek to improve the firmness between masses of earth and rock, avoiding phenomena such as landslides.
The pieces are stacked one by one creating a unit, or wall; each cage is attached to the other by a wire or small steel handle. In general, there are three types of gabion indicated for works with specific characteristics: box, mattress, and bag. Each varies in shape and measurement, but are made up of similar materials.
In recent years, gabion walls have become widely used for a number of functions. Other than it's original purpose — a retaining wall — the structure has been used as a wall for buildings, urban furniture, among other things. Below, we've compiled a list of projects that adopt this structural system.
Canine Brigade / TRANSFORM + DS architecture
Archeopark Pavlov / Architektonicka kancelar Radko Kvet
Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano
Casa REX / FGMF Arquitetos
BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Hermana República / Muñoz Arquitectos
Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes
Metropolitan Park South Access / Polidura Talhouk Arquitectos
Originally published on October 11, 2018