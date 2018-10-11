World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Lacime Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Folk Culture Center / Lacime Architects

Folk Culture Center / Lacime Architects

  • 19:00 - 11 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Folk Culture Center / Lacime Architects
Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

© Qianxi Zhang © Qianxi Zhang © Qianxi Zhang © Qianxi Zhang + 36

  • Architects

    Lacime Architects

  • Location

    Jiashan high-speed railway new city, Jiaxing city, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architect

    Zhiguo Ren

  • Design Team

    Yong Yang, Guozhen Lin, Na Li

  • Area

    2200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Qianxi Zhang

  • Landscape Design

    HWA co.ltd

  • Interior Design

    Interscape co.ltd

  • Curtain Wall Design

    Shanghai Action Facade System Consulting Co., Ltd.

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Zhejiang Hongzheng Architectural Design CO.,LTD.

  • Client

    CFLD.co.ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the planned 12 sq. Km——Jiashan High Speed Rail New Town. As the origin location of water street core, the importance is self-evident.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

The new Water Street rivals the old streets of Xitang. The images of the entire new area are the traditional Chinese-style, Jiangnan ancient architecture. A folk culture center，as iconic architecture, was built using modern construction methods and structural nodes to interpret the spiritual core of the traditional Jiangnan Water Village, so that both the shape and spirit can be achieved.

Save this picture!
Analysis
Analysis

The architecture preserved the space layout of Huizhou architecture of  four sides water belonging to the hall, taking water as the pulse, taking street as the outline, taking courtyard as the principle. Through the blocks with dislocation, the roof of the building and the landscape of plants, it creates "Garden" - "Wall" - "Gallery" - "Hall" in the form of space, which integrates an image of “a house in the garden and a house in the house” and expresses a euphemistic poetry with simple and natural attitude.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

At the entrance hall, walls and buildings form a water courtyard and trees are dotted among them. Walk on the hydrophilic stone steps, which seems to float above the water surface. The softness of the water collides with the rigid lines of the architecture. It is totally natural and unique,, which makes the architecture feel quiet and refined.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang
Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

The entrance hall enters the corridor of the inner courtyard, and a wide mirror pool is full of the field of vision. The reflection of the colonnade is so deep that it is like a pavilion standing in the water. The interpenetration of the wall and the transparency of the glass curtain wall blur the boundaries between the interior and exterior, effectively integrating the architectural landscape with the interior.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

Light rains and light and shadow dance, sitting under the  pro - level platform below the corridor to enjoy the misty rain ,a kind of indescribable comfort and joyful leap in the heart.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

The main body of the architecture is steel structure， whose materials are metal curtain wall, glass curtain wall and stone.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

The using of the  wood - like aluminum alloy is the bright spot of this case. The delicate textured texture contrasts sharply with the rough cave stone walls, giving people an unpretentious and calm temperament.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

Exquisite metal lattices and louvered grids are used to interpret the windows of traditional buildings, setting people's memories of traditional culture.

Save this picture!
© Qianxi Zhang
© Qianxi Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Lacime Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Folk Culture Center / Lacime Architects" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903318/folk-culture-center-lacime-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qianxi Zhang

西塘古镇民俗文化馆 / 上海日清建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream