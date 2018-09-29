World
Matthias Jung's Collage Houses Redefine Surreal Architecture

Matthias Jung's Collage Houses Redefine Surreal Architecture
Searching For the Enchanted Whale. Image © Matthias Jung

Matthias Jung's "Houses" series depicts finely stitched architectural facades against the picturesque landscapes of Northern Germany to create surreal architecture. Commencing as a childhood pastime in his father's photo lab, his passion for collaging has evolved into his career as a designer and artist.

Long After the Anger We Made a World Trip. Image © Matthias Jung My Grandfather Was a Spice Dealer. Image © Matthias Jung Supergod. Image © Matthias Jung The End of Numbers. Image © Matthias Jung + 10

Supergod. Image © Matthias Jung

Each composition features the dichotomy between "order and disorder" and "homogeneity and diversity" as Jung collates the varying synesthetic qualities that each architectural element evokes. For example, the coziness of the lattice windows juxtaposed with the coldness of the concrete walls highlights the tangibility of mundane materials that viewers can relate to.

You Promised Me a Gingerbread Heart. Image © Matthias Jung

In the process of creating these works, Jung first grounds the house with a sense of stability and normalcy and then slowly intertwines elements that transform the ordinary into a dreamlike state. He remarks, "I weave, so to speak, spiritual realities into everyday things."

Long After the Anger We Made a World Trip. Image © Matthias Jung
My Grandfather Was a Spice Dealer. Image © Matthias Jung

News via Zabadu

View the complete gallery

Vasundhra Aggarwal
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "Matthias Jung's Collage Houses Redefine Surreal Architecture" 29 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902709/matthias-jungs-collage-houses-redefine-surreal-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884
