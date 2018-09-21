Does Form Follow Fashion? Viktoria Lytra's Montages Keep Iconic Architecture In Vogue

Save this picture! Pleats till now were considered to be garments’ element. However, pleating in architecture creates unconventional forms such as the Reggio Emilia train station in Italy designed by the famous architect Santiago Calatrava. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Greek architect Viktoria Lytra has created a set of images exploring the relationship and interaction between architecture and fashion. FormFollowsFashion investigates the common purpose of architecture fashion, to create shelter for the human body, placing aesthetic as a common factor in novel approaches to the design of clothes and buildings.

Lytra’s series features various movements and styles, such as minimalism, deconstructivism, and postmodernism, playing on common geometric characteristics such as folks, pleats, curves, prints, and twists.

Save this picture! The conical shape used for different reasons, both by Frank Lloyd Wright at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and by Hussein Chalayan in the Table Dress AW2000, created two iconic examples of architecture and fashion. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Architecture and fashion belong to the realm of creative arts, establishing a give and take relationship. Architectural identities are adopted by fashion in its affinity for experimental transformation. On the other hand, architecture is an ensemble of socio-morphological forces, drawing inspiration from the open-ended design of fashion scenery.

Save this picture! Sculptural forms emerge from the use of curves in architecture and fashion. Interior staircase in Boston residence designed by the architectural office Steven Harris Architects and Rossie Assoulin Resort 2015 collection. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Reflecting on the curating process behind FormsFollowsFashion, Lytra tells ArchDaily of the complex pursuit of imagery, as architecture evolves slowly, while fashion evolves incredibly fast.

Certainly, we cannot say that there is a common period for these two, as we see for instance the AW2018 collection of Chinese designer Guo Pei to have similarities to Gothic churches. What generally is put into practice is to keep records of distinctive buildings and outfits, and to combine them under various criteria.

Save this picture! The fabric usage gives a huge morphological potential in architecture as in the case of the twisted facade of the King Fahad National Library in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by Geber Architekten. Respectively, Origami twisted designs were used in a coat designed by Alexandra Verschueren. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

The entirety of Lytra’s work can be explored on the FormFollowsFashion website here.

Save this picture! Inflatable structures in fashion and architecture point to art objects. Golden Balloon Installation at Tokyo Mot 2014 exhibition by AMID.CERO9 and Action Dolls Haute Couture AW17 collection by Viktor and Rolf. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Biorhythmic buildings or 'blobs', as they called, and clothes emerge from the potential given by new technologies in both design and construction. The Vanke Pavilion at Milan Exhibition designed by the famous architect Daniel Libeskind and garment from the Comme des Garcons AW18 catwalk. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Fashion and architecture are often inspired by nature and its curved forms, that result in organic shapes. Distinct chapel among olive groves in South Africa designed by Steyn Studio and Ashi Studio Haute Couture AW17-18 collection. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Blurring lines leads to extraordinary shapes that form buildings and garments such as the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Nevada, USA, by Frank Gehry and Givenchy FW18 runway. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Structural mesh used in architecture such as pavillion Metropol Parasol, in Seville Spain, designed by Juergen Mayer reminds of Junya’s Watanabe AW2015 catwalk. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Color and undulated planes create a distinctive building in Reversible Destiny Park in Japan designed by architects Shusaka Arakawa and Madeline Gins. A color palette inspired by Lego as well as asymmetrical fabric surfaces dominate the Marni SS16 collection. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

Save this picture! Solid and void is a classic but versatile architectural theme. It creates different patterns in building facades, which in the case of Al Bahr twin towers in Abu Dhabi from Aedas Architects is relative to lighting management. Whenever this strategy is used in fashion, it receives a different role when it has not any more to do with function but serves a concept, like Iris Van Herpen Ready-to-Wear SS16 collection. Image Courtesy of Viktoria Al. Lytra

News via: FormFollowsFashion