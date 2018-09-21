Does Form Follow Fashion? Viktoria Lytra's Montages Keep Iconic Architecture In Vogue
Greek architect Viktoria Lytra has created a set of images exploring the relationship and interaction between architecture and fashion. FormFollowsFashion investigates the common purpose of architecture fashion, to create shelter for the human body, placing aesthetic as a common factor in novel approaches to the design of clothes and buildings.
Lytra’s series features various movements and styles, such as minimalism, deconstructivism, and postmodernism, playing on common geometric characteristics such as folks, pleats, curves, prints, and twists.
Architecture and fashion belong to the realm of creative arts, establishing a give and take relationship. Architectural identities are adopted by fashion in its affinity for experimental transformation. On the other hand, architecture is an ensemble of socio-morphological forces, drawing inspiration from the open-ended design of fashion scenery. -FormFollowsFashion
Reflecting on the curating process behind FormsFollowsFashion, Lytra tells ArchDaily of the complex pursuit of imagery, as architecture evolves slowly, while fashion evolves incredibly fast.
Certainly, we cannot say that there is a common period for these two, as we see for instance the AW2018 collection of Chinese designer Guo Pei to have similarities to Gothic churches. What generally is put into practice is to keep records of distinctive buildings and outfits, and to combine them under various criteria. -FormFollowsFashion
The entirety of Lytra’s work can be explored on the FormFollowsFashion website here.