World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Visual Portrait of Neelam Cinema, a Modernist Icon in Le Corbusier's Chandigarh

A Visual Portrait of Neelam Cinema, a Modernist Icon in Le Corbusier's Chandigarh

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Visual Portrait of Neelam Cinema, a Modernist Icon in Le Corbusier's Chandigarh
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Neelam Cinema is one of three theaters built in Chandigarh, a modernist city master-planned by Le Corbusier. Built shortly after India gained independence in the early 1950s, the cinema is located in the bustling industrial area of Sector 17. Designed by architect Aditya Prakash under the guidance of Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret, the modernist structure stands to this day in its original form and continues to screen Bollywood films. However, without UNESCO World Heritage protection, the future of the cinema remains uncertain. Below, British photographer Edmund Sumner discusses his experience of shooting the 960-seat cinema, the heart of the city, and an icon of Chandigarh.

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 10

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

I had been working in India two to three times a year since the mid-2000s and had long-heard stories of this cinema. There were few photographs of it, and many people weren’t sure if it was still open. I inquired and was pleasantly surprised to find that it was indeed operating. The manager was delighted to have me photograph the space, although I was only allowed to shoot in between screenings. Bollywood films are famous for their length and as the changeover between screenings was only 15 minutes, I spent most of my day there. This cinema reflects a time and a place, both past, present and future. Although the fate of the cinema remains uncertain, I was grateful to be able to freeze a moment in time. - Edmund Sumner

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Zoë Montano
Author

See more:

News Articles Films & Architecture
Cite: Zoë Montano. "A Visual Portrait of Neelam Cinema, a Modernist Icon in Le Corbusier's Chandigarh" 16 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902099/a-visual-portrait-of-neelam-cinema-a-modernist-icon-in-le-corbusiers-chandigarh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »