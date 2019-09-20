Library of Central University of Finance and Economics / China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 16

Architects China Architecture Design & Research Group

Location Shun Sha Lu, Changping Qu, Beijing, China

Category University

Architecture Group First Department of the First Architectural Design Institute

Architect in Charge Haidong Cui, Dongzhe Li, Tingting Zhang

Manufacturer Renault light plate decoration Co., Ltd.

Area 30000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Guangyuan Zhang

Manufacturers Loading...

Plane order

The plane is composed of seven strip space units with different width and width arranged along the north-south direction. The elevator, toilet, other service spaces and the shared atrium are integrated into three sets of spacing service units to separate the four sets of Reading Library units. The whole building has formed a complex and strong contrast between the virtual and the real in the strict logical space system, and it has a strong sense of rhythm.

Interior and exterior space design

The main entrance of the library directly leads to the central hall, where we try to give the modern architectural space a classical scale and atmosphere. The building volumes encompass a sharing space, which is a 24 meters high cube-shaped structure, with a large saw-tooth skylight on top of it. On a clear day, the sunshine pours down, bring a harmonious rhythm of light and shadow to the interior.

From outside to the inside, the central hall echoes the entrance plaza, forming a spatial sequence with strong ceremonial sense, where rituals, gatherings, and other ceremonial events can be held. The central hall is surrounded by bookshelf walls on three sides, while the east side is open to the stack room and reading area.The reading area is north-south transparent.

The direct light from the south side is scattered by the glass grille, which brings bright and comfortable natural lighting to the south side reading area. Through the open glass curtain wall, the diffused natural light and the rolling mountain view from the northern side provide a good daylighting and an excellent view to the reading area.

External architectural form

The exterior of the building is enclosed by fair-faced concrete slabs and glass curtain walls. The overall color is a plain gray. The rough surface of the concrete walls shows soft radiant, which presents different greyscales during different weathers and seasons. It renders complexity within simplicity.

Conclusion

Library carries the role of learning center in the contemporary university campus and it is a symbol of the academic spirit. Not only It provides a place for teachers and students to read and borrow books, but also provides a necessary place for them to conduct meditation, seminars and other activities. At the same time, library is a ritual space for its users to carry on campus activities. Therefore, it can be regarded as a splendid temple of mind for the teachers and students.