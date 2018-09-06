World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Walters & Cohen
  6. 2017
  7. Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen

  • 05:00 - 6 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen
Save this picture!
Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen, © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW + 18

      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

      Text description provided by the architects. Sandringham Primary School is a four-form-entry school with approximately 1000 pupils and 135 staff in Newham, east London. In 2014 Walters & Cohen was asked to undertake a feasibility study for the school. Following an increase in pupil numbers, the school had assumed the brief would provide two or three extra classrooms and early years facilities. Walters & Cohen's feasibility study extended and improved this.

      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      Save this picture!
      Ground Floor Plan
      Ground Floor Plan
      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

      Having demonstrated that the existing teaching building was working well, we instead proposed that the new building, Sandringham Central, accommodate the specialist nursery, pre-school and art spaces the school lacked. The new building replaces the old nursery, which was tucked away with its back to the street and the local residents it served. Sandringham Central is a friendly building that fits in with the scale of neighboring houses.

      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      Save this picture!
      Section A
      Section A
      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

      The design has given the school a new presence on Henderson Road; the improved street frontage formalizes a spacious, accessible entrance and waiting area, while the zinc cladding, lime-green window reveals and glazing at ground floor level make the school welcoming and visible in its community. The building also becomes the secure line, giving back what would have been the front garden to the pavement and reinstating the rhythm of terraced row. On the ground floor, the L-shaped nursery and pre-school accommodation have large sliding doors that can be opened completely to enhance the relationship between indoors and out.

      Save this picture!
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
      © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

      They spill out to covered and open-air spaces for outdoor learning and play, something the nursery was very keen to offer. The school’s older pupils access the first-floor classrooms up an external amphitheater stair that links the Victorian main school building with generous art, music and drama rooms that belie the domestic scale of the new building. Long rooflights flood these classrooms with light, and the children love the timber-lined music and dance spaces, and pitch-roofed form.

      Save this picture!
      Details
      Details

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Walters & Cohen
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Steel Brick

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
      Cite: "Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901387/sandringham-primary-school-walters-and-cohen/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »