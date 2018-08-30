Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

+ 19

Contractor Galliford Try Plc

CDM Faithful + Gould

Cost Consultant Faithful + Gould

Structural, Civil Engineer WYG

Theatre Consultant Charcoalblue

Landscape Consultants Planit-IE Ltd

M&E Design Hoare Lea

Communication Design Consultant Thomas Matthews

Planning Consultant Brook Smith Planning

Catering Consultant Keith Winton Design

Client Birmingham City University

Construction Cost £42,500,000

BREEAM Very Good More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s new state-of-the-art home is the first purpose-built music college to be constructed in the UK since 1987 and is the only one in the country which has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of the digital age.

It houses five performance venues: a public concert hall with the capacity of 500 seats and a full orchestra, a 150 seat recital hall, The Lab - a ‘black box’ experimental music space, a 100 seat organ studio and the Eastside Jazz Club as well as 70 practice rooms of various sizes.

The new building is in the heart of the City's learning quarter, on the border between Birmingham and Aston. It will act as a cultural hub, contributing to the performing and visual arts within the city and region, as well as for students of the University.

The combination of careful attention to purpose-built detail, together with an over-arching vision of artistic and educational ambition, has delivered a lasting monument to the cultural investment of the City and the University.