Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Architects
LocationBirmingham City University, 200 Jennens Rd, Birmingham B4 7XR, United Kingdom
Area10500.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
ContractorGalliford Try Plc
CDMFaithful + Gould
Cost ConsultantFaithful + Gould
Structural, Civil EngineerWYG
Theatre ConsultantCharcoalblue
Landscape ConsultantsPlanit-IE Ltd
M&E DesignHoare Lea
Communication Design ConsultantThomas Matthews
Planning ConsultantBrook Smith Planning
Catering ConsultantKeith Winton Design
ClientBirmingham City University
Construction Cost£42,500,000
BREEAMVery Good
Text description provided by the architects. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s new state-of-the-art home is the first purpose-built music college to be constructed in the UK since 1987 and is the only one in the country which has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of the digital age.
It houses five performance venues: a public concert hall with the capacity of 500 seats and a full orchestra, a 150 seat recital hall, The Lab - a ‘black box’ experimental music space, a 100 seat organ studio and the Eastside Jazz Club as well as 70 practice rooms of various sizes.
The new building is in the heart of the City's learning quarter, on the border between Birmingham and Aston. It will act as a cultural hub, contributing to the performing and visual arts within the city and region, as well as for students of the University.
The combination of careful attention to purpose-built detail, together with an over-arching vision of artistic and educational ambition, has delivered a lasting monument to the cultural investment of the City and the University.