Lux Park Hotel / PROMONTORIO

+ 40

Architects PROMONTORIO

Location R. Padre António Vieira 32, 1070-197 Lisbon, Portugal

Lead Architects Paulo Martins Barata, João Luís Ferreira, Paulo Perloiro, Pedro Appleton, João Perloiro

Project Year 2015

Photographs Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Manufacturers Loading...

Gross Building Area 8,140 m2 (plus 2,700 m2 of under ground parking) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Localizado no topo de uma colina ao lado do proeminente Parque Eduardo VII, a área onde fica o hotel Lux Park foi desenvolvida como um bairro residencial de classe média alta nas décadas de 1920 e 30. Dada a sua localização, ligeiramente fora da rota principal de turismo e mais perto do centro de negócios, o programa deste hotel urbano contemporâneo de 4 estrelas é fortemente focado em eventos e conferências. Funcionalmente, é concebido como um local confortável e tecnologicamente intuitivo, mas também elegante e sofisticado em termos de design.

Located on a hilltop right next to the prominent Park Eduardo vii, the area where Lux Park hotel stands were developed as an upper-middle-class residential quarter in the 1920s and 30s. Given its location, slightly off the main tourist route and close to the business center, the programme of this 4-star contemporary city hotel is strongly focused on events and conferences. Functionally, it is devised as a comfortable and technologically intuitive place, but also elegant and sophisticated design-wise.

The building occupies a vacant plot in a large perimeter block and is slightly recessed at ground floor level to allow passengers’ drop-off and car entrance. The street façade, facing Southeast, is sheltered from sun exposure by a grid system of random vertical aluminum mullions that, like an abstract second skin, conceals the curtain wall behind and reasserts the 5-story building with the neighboring alignments.

Inside, guests are greeted by a double-height lobby in a beige terrazzo floor with brass inlays combined with a three-dimensional sculptural wall signage, also in solid brass, and a ceiling in wide walnut boards that extends to the mezzanine of the adjacent bar. The latter has a generous stairwell leading guests to the restaurant below. Still, in the ground floor, the conference facility faces the lobby with a long wall of slatted walnut which conceals the doors. The aloft conference center, with a sliding partition's system in an upholstered acoustic fabric is counterpoised by a walnut wall cladding and views towards an outdoor vertical garden.