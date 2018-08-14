World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. PROMONTORIO
  6. 2015
  7. Lux Park Hotel / PROMONTORIO

Lux Park Hotel / PROMONTORIO

  • 03:00 - 14 August, 2018
Lux Park Hotel / PROMONTORIO
Lux Park Hotel / PROMONTORIO, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    PROMONTORIO

  • Location

    R. Padre António Vieira 32, 1070-197 Lisbon, Portugal

  • Lead Architects

    Paulo Martins Barata, João Luís Ferreira, Paulo Perloiro, Pedro Appleton, João Perloiro

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Localizado no topo de uma colina ao lado do proeminente Parque Eduardo VII, a área onde fica o hotel Lux Park foi desenvolvida como um bairro residencial de classe média alta nas décadas de 1920 e 30. Dada a sua localização, ligeiramente fora da rota principal de turismo e mais perto do centro de negócios, o programa deste hotel urbano contemporâneo de 4 estrelas é fortemente focado em eventos e conferências. Funcionalmente, é concebido como um local confortável e tecnologicamente intuitivo, mas também elegante e sofisticado em termos de design.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Level 0 Plan
Level 0 Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Located on a hilltop right next to the prominent Park Eduardo vii, the area where Lux Park hotel stands were developed as an upper-middle-class residential quarter in the 1920s and 30s.  Given its location, slightly off the main tourist route and close to the business center, the programme of this 4-star contemporary city hotel is strongly focused on events and conferences. Functionally, it is devised as a comfortable and technologically intuitive place, but also elegant and sophisticated design-wise.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building occupies a vacant plot in a large perimeter block and is slightly recessed at ground floor level to allow passengers’ drop-off and car entrance.  The street façade, facing Southeast, is sheltered from sun exposure by a grid system of random vertical aluminum mullions that, like an abstract second skin, conceals the curtain wall behind and reasserts the 5-story building with the neighboring alignments.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, guests are greeted by a double-height lobby in a beige terrazzo floor with brass inlays combined with a three-dimensional sculptural wall signage, also in solid brass, and a ceiling in wide walnut boards that extends to the mezzanine of the adjacent bar.  The latter has a generous stairwell leading guests to the restaurant below.  Still, in the ground floor, the conference facility faces the lobby with a long wall of slatted walnut which conceals the doors.  The aloft conference center, with a sliding partition's system in an upholstered acoustic fabric is counterpoised by a walnut wall cladding and views towards an outdoor vertical garden.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

PROMONTORIO
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Portugal
