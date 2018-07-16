OOPEAA Design Modular Floating Pool for Urban Waterfronts

OOPEAA (Office for Peripheral Architecture) has won an invited competition for the design of the Allas Sea Pool Family in Helsinki, Finland. Constructed on floating platforms, and designed as a modular, flexible, adjustable system, the Allas Sea Pool Family is intended to be a new global typology for coastal sites, where building on land is not feasible.

The invited competition asked entrants to submit proposals which responded to varying environmental and seasonal conditions, with OOPEAA ultimately chosen for their “strong concept that places the floating spa in a central location in the city.”

+ 11

The OOPEAA proposal centers on “New Nordic Urban,” a concept which brings together Nordic sensibility and contemplation of nature with a proactive attitude to physical activity and social interaction. The Sea Pool Family captures this notion through the choreography of movement, with visitors transitioning from open to closed spaces, from the relaxation of the spa and sauna to an engagement with sports and physical activity.

The scheme seeks to integrate seamlessly with varying global urban conditions by offering a flexible, mixed-use program. Activities are arranged in two separate structures, connected by an open space. One structure contains activities relating to the spa and sauna, and areas rentable for private events, while the other contains a restaurant and café.

Public spaces included in both structures include a large open stair for informal gathering, and sheltered spaces to enjoy open views and surrounding scenery. Meanwhile, outdoor swimming pools with warm water sit at a crossroads between the scheme’s relaxation and physical activity programs.

The Allas Sea Pool Family is intended as a scalable and applicable typology for any coastal site. Indoor spaces can vary between 8500 to 37,500 square feet (800 and 3500 square meters), constructed on floating platforms varying between 20,000 and 100,000 square feet (2000 and 10,000 square meters).

Save this picture! Outdoor Function. Image Courtesy of OOPEAA

Save this picture! Indoor Function. Image Courtesy of OOPEAA

The scheme is constructed of cross-laminated timber, in-keeping with the ecological, sustainable, and adaptable ethos. During the construction process, modular elements for the floating structure can be transported via waterways.

For the scheme’s development, OOPEAA collaborated with Töölö Urban Ltd, Bluet Ltd, and Marinetek Ltd.

News via: OOPEAA