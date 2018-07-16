World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Chile
  5. OMN Arquitectos
  6. 2012
  7. Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos

Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos, © Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

© Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo + 30

  • Architects

    OMN Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins 340, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Architect in charge

    Osvaldo Muñoz Nordenflycht

  • Collaborator Architects

    Rodolfo Guajardo, Christian Jorquera

  • Client

    Dirección de Infraestructura, Pontificia Universidad Católica

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photography

    Felipe Díaz Contardo

  • Constructor

    GHG constructora

  • Structural Calculation

    Patricio Bertholet Muñoz

  • Air conditioning

    José Castillo

  • Electricity

    Claudio Bustos

  • Sanitary

    Juan Olcay, Héctor Valenzuela.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Text description provided by the architects. The UC Student Casino located in the Law courtyard of the Casa Central Campus of the Pontificia Universidad Católica is a 2-story glazed pavilion, with a terrace on its roof that acts in contrast to the heritage building to which it is attached, welcoming the casino dining sector. A double interior height gives space continuity to the corridor that comes from the north.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

The transparency of the volume allows the generation of a direct relationship between the interior and the exterior on the first floor, trying to reinforce the spatial qualities of an open space.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

From the second and third floors, important visual relationships with the foliage of the trees are established, allowing the students to take full advantage of the benefits that these species provide in terms of thermal, visual comfort and their undeniable contribution to the views.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan

The pavilion is made of light materials, mainly steel and glass, pursuing a concept of transparency and lightness so as not to compete with the existing heritage building, but with the objective of joining in a respectful and subtle way.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Around it, prefabricated planters and benches were designed with an active perimeter use in mind considering the intensity of use of the courtyard. On the south facade there is an external staircase through which you can access the roof terrace.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OMN Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Chile
Cite: "Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos" [Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos] 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898167/casino-estudiantes-casa-central-uc-omn-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »