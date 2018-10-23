World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Universal Design Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Tintagel House / Stanton Williams + Universal Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tintagel House / Stanton Williams + Universal Design Studio

  • 16:00 - 23 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tintagel House / Stanton Williams + Universal Design Studio
Save this picture!
Tintagel House / Stanton Williams + Universal Design Studio, © Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

© Charles Hosea © Charles Hosea © Charles Hosea © Charles Hosea + 26

  • Interior Designer

    Universal Design Studio

  • Landscape Architect

    BHSLA

  • Project Manager

    Opera

  • Structural Engineer

    Heyne Tillett Steel

  • MEP Engineer

    EEP

  • Planning Consultant

    DP9

  • Cost Consultant

    Quantem
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Text description provided by the architects. Tintagel House, The Office Group (TOG)’s new flagship flexible workspace on Albert Embankment in Vauxhall, has opened following a major refurbishment by architects Stanton Williams and interior design by Universal Design Studio. Acquired by TOG in 2015 and their largest project to date, the building will offer 95,000 sq ft of serviced office and co-working space, and a wealth of communal spaces including a café, bar, gym, lounge and kitchens.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Built in 1960 and occupied by the Metropolitan Police for half a century, Tintagel House continues to stand out on Albert Embankment, an area that has changed dramatically over the past decades and, with the adjacent Nine Elms Development rapidly taking shape, will continue to do so. A new hub for entrepreneurs and independent businesses, Tintagel House will generate further diversity in the area and contribute to the energy and activity of the revived neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Stanton Williams has transformed the existing 12-storey office block into a flexible setting for a variety of work styles, creating affordable office space and ancillary supporting facilities. The project adopts a sustainable approach, expanding and improving the existing office accommodation with the creation of generous communal spaces in the new extension at ground and first floor, as well as the conversion of the panoramic top floor.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

The ground and first floors have been expanded to activate the frontage and engage both visually and physically with the public space around the building, to create an open and welcoming approach. This new extension allows for generous communal spaces where the building’s occupiers can come together, share facilities and interact with the wider community, a fundamental aspect in TOG’s approach to the provision of shared work space. The larger floor plates are better suited to open-plan, flexible layouts and can be easily accommodated and reconfigured over time, future-proofing the building.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The existing top floor plant has been largely removed and the elegant ‘floating canopy’ roof has been converted as office space and a rooftop bar and terrace which makes the most of the prominent riverside location with spectacular views across to Westminster and up and down the River.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

The relationship between the external open space and the interior of the building is mediated by the introduction of two-storey colonnades which give civic character to the previously introverted lower levels of Tintagel House, while at the same time creating a sense of enclosure and providing private amenity for building users in the form of external terraces along the riverside.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

The material palette of facing brick and glazed tiles of the new façade references the original concept of the building, as well the site’s history of pottery and glazed ceramic production, most notably the presence of the Vauxhall Pottery, active in the area between the 17th and the 19th century.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Universal Design Studio
Office
Stanton Williams
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment United Kingdom
Cite: "Tintagel House / Stanton Williams + Universal Design Studio" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897764/tintagel-house-stanton-williams-plus-universal-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream