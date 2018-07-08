World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline

Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline

Last month, we reported on the topping out of 53 West 53rd, a skyscraper designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel. The impressive 1,050-foot tall building will serve as a luxury residential condominium and offer its residents views across Central Park and downtown ManhattanThe Real Deal recently sat down with the architect to talk about his new project, and how he predicts it will transform the city’s iconic skyline.

Save this picture!
Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline, Courtesy of Hayes Davidson
Courtesy of Hayes Davidson

Commenting on the site context of the project, Nouvel said, “an architecture exists within an architecture. That’s what it is made for. A worldwide catastrophe today is the number of buildings that are parachuted because they were preconceived. Offices, housing, shopping malls all look the same.”

Check out his exclusive interview with The Real Deal here.

h/t The Real Deal

Jean Nouvel's 53 West 53rd Street Tops Out in New York City

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Kaley Overstreet
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "Jean Nouvel Predicts 53 West 53rd Will Transform New York City's Iconic Skyline" 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897511/jean-nouvel-predicts-53-west-53rd-will-transform-new-york-citys-iconic-skyline/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »