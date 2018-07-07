World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. First Look at Company, the SHoP Architects-Designed Vertical Tech Campus in NYC

First Look at Company, the SHoP Architects-Designed Vertical Tech Campus in NYC

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
First Look at Company, the SHoP Architects-Designed Vertical Tech Campus in NYC
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

Neighboring Grand Central Station, Company’s office building at 335 Madison Avenue has one of the most coveted locations in midtown Manhattan. Charged with completely renovating the building’s atrium and office floors, the local New York firm SHoP Architects has unveiled a set of interior renders that show their plans for the commuter-friendly office space.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects Courtesy of SHoP Architects Courtesy of SHoP Architects Courtesy of SHoP Architects + 8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

Blending a typical workspace with hospitality functions, Company offers work environments for both enterprise and startup businesses within its innovative vertical campus. The building’s 350,000 square foot space will house amenities such as a two-story library wrapped in glass, a terrace overlooking Grand Central, a gym and wellness center, event spaces, and several bars and dining venues.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

“Company is an innovative new environment where tenants of an office building can derive value from interactions,” said Corie Sharples, a Founding Principal at SHoP and the project’s lead architect. “The right physical spaces are absolutely critical to unlocking that value.”

News via: SHoP Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Jack McManus
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Jack McManus. "First Look at Company, the SHoP Architects-Designed Vertical Tech Campus in NYC" 07 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897372/shop-architects-reveal-restoration-for-vertical-tech-workspace-in-manhattans-335-madison-building/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »