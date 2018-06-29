World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Alfonso Arango
  6. 2018
  7. House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango

House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango

  • 11:00 - 29 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango
Save this picture!
House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango, Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

Cortesía de Alfonso Arango Cortesía de Alfonso Arango Cortesía de Alfonso Arango Cortesía de Alfonso Arango + 19

  • Architect

    Alfonso Arango

  • Location

    La Calera, Colombia

  • Area

    24.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Courtesy of Alfonso Arango
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The House on the Mist is an adjacent project to the architect’s family house. There, a minimal dimensions house is proposed with enough room to accommodate a couple.

The Project is located between Colombia´s capital, Bogotá, and La Calera. The site is characterized by high slope topography due the mountainous bodies of the Andes region. At the distance, you can watch San Rafael’s reservoir, surrounded by mountains that goes as far as the eye can see.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

The house is settled in a low slope area avoiding the unnecessary modification of the natural soil. Because of the region weather conditions, very cold and humid nights, the house is rotated forty-five degrees from the north to gather as much sun as possible all year long.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

Two square slabs of 4.2 meters long compose the house: one roof and one that touches the ground, both connected by a vertical axis that aims to return the water that comes from the sky to the ground through the entire house. At the first level is the kitchen, bathroom and social area, while the mezzanine is dedicated to the bedroom.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

El material de cerramiento es madera de pino cultivada en la región, tratada con productos de procesos antiquísimos de pirólisis de resinas orgánicas derivadas del pino mismo. Técnica utilizada para calafatear embarcaciones en tiempos pasados. En la fachada nor-oriental se dispone un muro en vidrio-bloque que permite el ingreso y difumina los rayos del sol de la mañana.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

The enclosure material is pine tree wood, growth in the region, treated with the products of organic resin pyrolysis that comes from the pine tree itself. Technique used long ago to waterproof fishing boats. On the northeast façade, a glass-brick wall is located in order to allow and filter the morning sun beams.

Once the main door is opened, the cold winds that came down from the mountain are impregnated with a subtle eucalyptus scent that remains on the house interior.

Contrasting with the dark exterior, the interior is conceived in a lighter tonality: wooden surfaces cover the walls, supported by a white floor, complemented with teak wood windows extruded to the outside that frames the childhood’s landscape. At night, the window that tops the main entrance plays its role as a lamp; projecting a weak light cone that lightens the entry as a symbol that someone on the inside is waiting patiently for the return of his loved ones.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

In spite of that the house is connected to the electric system to ensure the modern life’s benefits, candles have played a fundamental role while thinking the House on the Mist. On rainy nights, the electric fluid goes off constantly, making a great opportunity to grab a book and let you shroud yourself in the tender heat of the candles flame. During the day, and in half-light, the house itself is wrapped in a brume-like light that is easy with the eyes and comforts the heart.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

The roof is proposed as a high garden where birds and winds bring a wide variety of seeds and spores of the endemic flora, allowing free and spontaneous vegetation growth of a garden a few meters near the skies.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

The House on the Mist is a place to be lonely at the mountains, a place to ease your thoughts and feel covered by the memory of those who are not longer here. A shelter from the mist.

“Therefore, the places in which we have experienced daydreaming reconstitute themselves in a new daydream, and it is because our memories of former dwelling-places are relived as daydreams that these dwelling-places of the past remain in us for all time.”
Bachelard. The poetics of space.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango
Cortesía de Alfonso Arango

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alfonso Arango
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango" [Casa en la Niebla / Alfonso Arango] 29 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897220/house-on-the-mist-alfonso-arango/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »