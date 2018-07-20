Rhizomatic Grid | TERMINAL 7 / Estudio Guto Requena

+ 40

Architect Estudio Guto Requena

Location 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France

Author Guto Requena

Team Ludovica Leone, Bruno Baietto, Daniel Viana, Tatiana Pacheco

Grid produced Ledbox Company

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Pierre L’Excellent

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Terminal 7 club in Paris was developed by Estudio Guto Requena as a digital dreamlike environment—an invitation for people to leave their concerns outside and give way to dream and escapism.

To do this we created a grand interactive sculpture that occupies the entire dance floor. It was inspired by the idea of planting five seeds that grow into five large trees that join their branches overhead. The structure was designed using parametric modeling (computer generated form) that simulates the growth of trees. The result is a rhizomatic grid that shelters visitors within. This metallic grid is illuminated with the endless combinations of colors and optical effect of LED lights allowing flexibility of use that transforms the space according to different needs.

Beyond mesmerizing the audience, the Rhizomatic Grid frames panoramic views of Paris and the Eiffel Tower and brings this incredible setting into the club. This project is another offshoot of research at Estudio Guto Requena into the use of new interactive technologies that create immersive environments and bridge the digital and the emotional.