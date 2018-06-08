World
A Simple 6-Step Guide to Getting a Job in Architecture

Save this picture!
Black Spectacles, in collaboration with the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), has released a new guide called How To Get A Job In Architecture, in order to help recent architecture graduates navigate through the process of finding their first job. The free 17-page guide is filled with helpful hints on how to apply, tricks to landing your first offer, and even advice from architects and HR professionals at some of the top firms in the world including Cannon Design, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, and Gensler

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Black Spectacles
Courtesy of Black Spectacles

The guide also provides invaluable information about the pros and cons of big firms and small firms, and a variety of ways to get involved in the architecture community through networking, joining the AIA, and getting to know local architects.

Download the guide, here!

