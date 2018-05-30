Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne

Save this picture! Anzac Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

VA Australia’s Minister for Transport has unveiled designs for five new underground metro stations in the city of Melbourne, designed by a collaborative team comprising HASSELL, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and Weston Williamson. Scheduled to open in 2025, the new stations will “combine functionality, space and natural light with the latest in public transport infrastructure design.”

The new stations, named North Melbourne, Parkville, State Liberty, Town Hall and Anzac, will each draw on an individual surrounding character to inform their architectural style. The schemes will also include public amenities such as parks, bicycle facilities, and community plazas.

Save this picture! North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

Save this picture! Parkville Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

North Melbourne Station will feature a large masonry arch at the entrance, referencing the area’s industrial past while skylights enable natural light to reach the platforms and concourse. Meanwhile, Parkville will see a glass feature roof over a tree-lined entrance linking the station with a world-class health and educational district.

Save this picture! State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

Save this picture! Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

State Liberty and Town Hall stations will feature sweeping arches at platform level, and grand entrances to the city’s Central Business District, revitalizing surrounding streets with cafes and retail outlets. Meanwhile, Anzac Station will house a canopy reaching from below ground to provide natural light and weather protection.

Save this picture! Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

Save this picture! Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

The final designs for the Metro Tunnel’s five new underground train stations will deliver the best passenger experience in stunningly designed and spacious setting. The Metro Tunnel will deliver five new architectural landmarks for Melbourne and the turn-up-and-go train system our city needs.

-Jacinta Allan, Victoria’s Minister for Public Transport

Save this picture! North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

Save this picture! State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

News via: Metro Tunnel