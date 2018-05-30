World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne

Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne
Save this picture!
Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne, Anzac Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Anzac Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

VA Australia’s Minister for Transport has unveiled designs for five new underground metro stations in the city of Melbourne, designed by a collaborative team comprising HASSELL, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and Weston Williamson. Scheduled to open in 2025, the new stations will “combine functionality, space and natural light with the latest in public transport infrastructure design.”

The new stations, named North Melbourne, Parkville, State Liberty, Town Hall and Anzac, will each draw on an individual surrounding character to inform their architectural style. The schemes will also include public amenities such as parks, bicycle facilities, and community plazas.

North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson Parkville Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson + 16

Save this picture!
North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Save this picture!
Parkville Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Parkville Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

North Melbourne Station will feature a large masonry arch at the entrance, referencing the area’s industrial past while skylights enable natural light to reach the platforms and concourse. Meanwhile, Parkville will see a glass feature roof over a tree-lined entrance linking the station with a world-class health and educational district.

Save this picture!
State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Save this picture!
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

State Liberty and Town Hall stations will feature sweeping arches at platform level, and grand entrances to the city’s Central Business District, revitalizing surrounding streets with cafes and retail outlets. Meanwhile, Anzac Station will house a canopy reaching from below ground to provide natural light and weather protection.

Save this picture!
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Save this picture!
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Town Hall Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

The final designs for the Metro Tunnel’s five new underground train stations will deliver the best passenger experience in stunningly designed and spacious setting. The Metro Tunnel will deliver five new architectural landmarks for Melbourne and the turn-up-and-go train system our city needs.
-Jacinta Allan, Victoria’s Minister for Public Transport 

Save this picture!
North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
North Melbourne Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
Save this picture!
State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson
State Liberty Station. Image Courtesy of Metro Tunnel, via HASSELL, RSHP, Weston Williamson

News via: Metro Tunnel 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Rogers Stirk Harbour, HASSELL, and Weston Williamson Design Five Metro Stations for Melbourne" 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895464/rogers-stirk-harbour-hassell-and-weston-williamson-design-five-metro-stations-for-melbourne/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »