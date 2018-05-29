UNStudio’s Ben van Berkel Weaves an Immersive Pavilion for Revolution Precrafted Series

Continuing towards its goal of creating design-forward structures that are available to the public and installable anywhere, Revolution Precrafted's series has unveiled its latest pavilion design by Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect of UNStudio. The limited edition Ellipsicoon (a portmanteau of Ellipse and Cocoon) is available now through Revolution Precrafted’s website, joining the selection of prefabricated pavilions and single-family home designs by the likes of Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, and Daniel Libeskind.

With a floor area of only 15 square meters, the Ellipsicoon is intended as an outdoor retreat for re-connecting to nature. "The Ellipsicoon pavilion is a space for the mind, for moments of ephemeral escape, for rumination or for simply being," says the architect, explaining that the structure is ideal for reading, contemplation, intimate conversation, and solitary, restful moments. The woven design underscores these functions, surrounding those inside with its swooping curved form while maintaining a connection to nature through its gaping openings.

The pavilion’s continuous surface is woven from 100% recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which evokes the appearance and porosity of wicker furniture with the durability necessary for permanent outdoor installation. While most of the fibers are colored a natural brown hue, accenting strands in electric blue emphasize the Ellipsicoon’s digitally-developed contours. The plan of the amoebic pavilion includes an entry space that elevates visitors over a covered sunken seating pit.

“The Ellipsicoon offers a place of temporary disengagement,” van Berkel says, “where the practicalities, duties and interruptions of daily life can momentarily fade and the imagination can take over.”

News via: UNStudio