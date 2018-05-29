Bring the Big Apple Into Your Home with the 3-D New York City Carpet

Have you ever dreamed of crossing from Midtown Manhattan to Brooklyn in just a few leisurely steps? These lofty ambitions are made possible on the New York City Carpet from South African studio Shift Perspective. Not literally though, unfortunately.

The 3-D carpet includes such detail and information that the rug essentially functions as a bas-relief model of New York. The wool fibers vary throughout the carpet in four colors, and three distinct height levels to accurately represent the street grid, waterways, parks, and open lawns around the map of the city. The carpet covers Manhattan from Battery Park to about 112th Street and also features adjacents locales such as Queens, Brooklyn, New Jersey (including Jersey City and Hoboken), Roosevelt, and Randall’s Islands.

While the textile would certainly make a fascinating conversation piece, the map's precision appeals to those who love nerding out over cartography or urban design. The New York City Carpet measures 2 meters by 3 meters and shows about 8 miles of the city. Therefore, the scale of the map is approximately one inch equalling 350 feet. At this scale, SOM’s One World Trade Center would stand about 5 inches tall.

More than just a design statement, the carpet would also be the ultimate addition to any child’s playroom, functioning as the landform for a mighty LEGO metropolis where rival factions of stuffed animals divide the city.

Limited to a run of only 25 individually-numbered pieces, The New York City Carpet is available now (but maybe not for long) on Shift Perspective's website for 50,000 South African Rand, or about $4,000 USD.

News via: Shift Perspective