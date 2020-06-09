20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing

Following up on their series of urban block flashcards, Spanish publisher a+t architecture publishers launched in 2018 a new deck of cards featuring collective living floor plans as part of one of their series of cards about urban density, Density. As a courtesy to ArchDaily, the publishing house shared some of these expanded cards, both typical floor plans, and each unit, where you can see the designs and privacy parameters and openings to the outside of each project.

These parameters were defined, respectively, from specific data on vertical and horizontal circulation, floor plan area, number of units per floor; and the amount of external area, facade perimeter and openings size. Next to the floor plans, you can the information frame of each card, compiling a total of 50 housing projects, built between 2000 and 2017 with the most diverse typologies.

See below, 10 typical floor plans of projects that are part of the deck:

Circle / Louis Paillard

Save this picture! Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Future Systems / Kasper Danielsen

Save this picture! Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Trinitad Nova / Ruisánchez

Save this picture! Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Im Grüntal / BDE Architekten

Save this picture! Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Save this picture! Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

All drawings were produced by a+t architecture publishers team, based on drawings and information provided by the offices, so they are interpretations of the projects, not their faithful representations.

Find more information about 50 Housing Floor Plans.

Note: This article was originally published on June 4, 2018