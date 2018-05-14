Architecture For Landscape: The Natural Environment as the Stage for Design

Architecture for Landscape: YACademy’s high-level training course offers 8 scholarships, and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms. 110 hours of lessons, a 60-hour workshop and internships/lectures in internationally-renowned architectural firms like Eduardo Souto de Moura, Jean Nouvel Design, Snøhetta, HHF, Duque Motta & AA, Stefano Boeri Architetti.

The Course

From Stonehenge to Greek temples, architecture is the signature of humankind on landscape, the artificial element that has always been connected to the natural environment. Architecture and landscape are linked by a fundamental continuity that is now starting to fade, damaging the quality of the space we dwell. More than ever today, landscape is a precious heritage that architecture can and must enhance, while protecting it to pass it on to future generations: architects must not give up on working on landscape, instead they should be able to design architecture that responds to each landscape’s specific feature and generates wonderful and unique spaces.

The Architecture for Landscape course is created on these premises: it aims at training designers who are able to meet the diverse needs of transforming territories, enforcing an attentive and productive dialogue with the surrounding landscape to respond to the needs of prestigious clients in outstanding contexts. Through a thorough analysis of the natural world, light and geomorphological features of terrains, the designers will become more and more able to reconnect human design to the natural environment and being inspired by landscape to design outstanding, sustainable and impressive architectures.

The course aims at training professional designers who are able to intervene in astonishing and monumental natural contexts. Thanks to the workshop activities ( also carried out during a 3-day visit to the amazing park of Arte Sella ), the designers will be able to interpret the characteristics of the natural environment to transform it into a fine setting for elegant, sustainable and integrated architecture. The course aims at providing the students with skills that are immediately usable and at granting a focus on the choice of materials, technologies, elements of sustainability and care of different botanical items.

Moreover, thanks to their internships in well-renowned professional firms, the students will gain an efficient link to the labor market.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays YAC expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market. Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

110 Hours of Lessons

INTERPRETING LANDSCAPE | 12 hours

How to interpret places between land art and architecture

Emanuele Montibeller, founder Arte Sella



WELLNESS IN NATURE | 6 hours

Saunas and swimming pools: outdoor and wellness

Design Unit Starpool



THE CITY WITHIN LANDSCAPE | 12 hours

Relationships, challenges and interdependence between natural and artificial

Paolo Iotti, co-founder Iotti + Pavarani Architetti



BIOCOMPATIBLES MATERIALS | 12 hours

How to choose materials according to the landscape

Markus Scherer, founder Markus Scherer



SUSTAINABLE DESIGN | 12 hours

Principles of environmental sustainability in prestigious landscape contexts

Edoardo Milesi, founder edoardo milesi & archos



DESIGNING GREENERY | 9 hours

Characteristics and needs of different botanical items

Antonio Perazzi, founder Studio Antonio Perazzi



LIGHT DESIGN | 12 hours

Natural and artificial lightning connected to landscape

Virginia Della Casa, lighting designer PSLab



BUILDING WITH TIMBER | 18 hours

Techniques and possibilities of building with timber

Angelo Marchetti, CEO Marlegno



CASE HISTORY | 16 hours

Successful examples of landscape interventions

Manuel Orazi, professor University of Bologna

Special Lectures

The “VERTICAL FOREST” / Sara Gangemi - STEFANO BOERI ARCHITETTI ,Milan

WATER AND ARCHITECTURE: Oslo Opera House / Patrick Lüth – SNØHETTA, Oslo

SANCTUARIES WITHIN A LANDSCAPE: the Ruta del Peregrino / Simon Frommenwiler - HHF , Basel

ELQUI DOMOS: between sky and architecture / Rodrigo Duque Motta - DUQUE MOTTA & AA , Santiago de Chile

CONTEXTUALIZING ARCHITECTURE: the Louvre Abu Dhabi / Livia Tani - ATELIERS JEAN NOUVEL , Paris

MUSEU PAULA REGO: between art and nature / Eduardo Souto De Moura - EDUARDO SOUTO DE MOURA , Porto

ETHEREAL ARCHITECTURE / Edoardo Tresoldi, Milan

FOGO ISLAND INN: new hermitages / Todd Saunders - SAUNDERS ARCHITECTURE , Bergen

60-Hour Workshop

ART IN NATURE

Design of a prototype of an art residence in “Val di Sella”

Matteo Agnoletto, professor University of Bologna

Emanuele Montibeller, Curator and Founder of Arte Sella

Internships

At the end of the lessons, the students are guaranteed an internship in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic.

STEFANO BOERI ARCHITETTI (Milan)

EDOARDO TRESOLDI (Milan)

SNØHETTA (Innsbruck)

HHF (Basel)

DUQUE MOTTA & AA (Santiago de Chile)

SAUNDERS ARCHITECTURE (Bergen)

ARTE SELLA (Borgo Valsugana)

IOTTI & PAVARANI (Reggio Emilia)

MARKUS SCHERER (Meran)

EDOARDO MILESI & ARCHOS (Bergamo)

ANTONIO PERAZZI (Milan)

PSLab (Bologna)

MARLEGNO (Bergamo)

Partners

The project is in cooperation with: University of Bologna , Marlegno , Arte Sella , Galleria Cavour Green

More information at: HERE

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it