World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Rafael Moneo's Beirut Souks Explored in Photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy

Rafael Moneo's Beirut Souks Explored in Photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Rafael Moneo's Beirut Souks Explored in Photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
Rafael Moneo's Beirut Souks Explored in Photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy, © Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

When Spanish architect Rafael Moneo won the Pritzker Prize in 1996, the jury identified his ability to see buildings as lasting built entities—their lives extending beyond architectural drawings—as integral to his success. The South Souks, Moneo’s 2009 project in Beirut, Lebanon, indeed responds to a long history and anticipates a lasting future. After the city’s historic souq (outdoor marketplace) was destroyed during the Lebanese Civil War, developer Solidere began rebuilding the commercial area in 1991. As part of the project, Moneo designed an arcaded shopping district that follows the ancient Hellenistic grid and retains original street names.

© Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy © Bahaa Ghoussainy + 26

Photographs of Moneo’s building by Lebanese architectural photographer Bahaa Ghoussainy reveal both the historical grounding of the space and its clear modernity. Light-imbued images feature blurred visitors as they move fluidly between outdoor and indoor commercial space, just like they would have in the original souq. Others frame Moneo’s building in contrast with its older surroundings; as his sleek new facade breathes modernity into the historic quarter, its palette and scale nonetheless mimic and respect existing structures.

Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Courtesy of: Bahaa Ghoussainy.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Comberg. "Rafael Moneo's Beirut Souks Explored in Photographs by Bahaa Ghoussainy" 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894168/rafael-moneos-beirut-souks-explored-in-photographs-by-bahaa-ghoussainy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »